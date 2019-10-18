Missing You and Excellent catch the eye

Missing You and Excellent caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct.18) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: 2/y/os Zaeim (C.S.Jodha), Melisandre (V.Jodha) 40. Pair level.

2/y/os Monarchos (C.S.Jodha), Maplewood (V.Jodha) 39.5. They finished level freely. 2/y/os Intense Approach (C.S.Jodha), Wind Whistler (V.Jodha) 39. Both moved level freely.

800m: 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Final Refrain (Aniket) 51, 600/38. Urged. Arrecife (Pranil) 49.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Power Of Thor (Kuldeep) 50.5, 600/38. Moved freely. En Sabah Nur (Dashrath) 51.5, 600/38. Good. Hanlon’s Razor (Rathod), Masar (Merchant) 50, 600/38. Former better. Thea’s Pet (Dashrath) 50.5, 600/38. Moved freely. Summer Air (Zervan), Midnight Moon (A.Gaikwad) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Macgyver (Merchant) 50, 600/38. Urged. Skysurfer (Aniket) 50, 600/37. Moved freely. Grand Accord (Rupesh) 54, 600/40. Easy. Flower Dust (Yash) 51, 600/38. Moved fluently.

1000m: Black Cherry (Dashrath) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Slightly urged. Thea’s Fire (Kaviraj) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Polyneices (Yash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

1200m: Silver Flames (Sandesh) 1-20, 1000/1-10, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Makati (rb) 1-25, 600/43. Pressed. Splash (Sandesh), Golden Steal (Pradeep) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Excellent (Sandesh), Western Front (Rupesh) 1-18.5, 1000/1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former made up two lengths and easily finished two lengths ahead. Missing You (Pradeep) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Excellent display. Thunderclap (Sandesh) 1-26, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Bronx (Neeraj) 1-34, 12000/1-19.5, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Good.

Gate practice noted on inner sand

1000m: Gallant Star (Gagandeep), Really Royale (Kamble) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They jumped out well and finished level. Direwolf (S.J.Sunil), Imperial Heritage (A.Gaikwad) 1-2.5, 800/48.5, 600/37.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Starringo (Merchant), 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Skyelady (Pradeep) and Leitir Mor/Sweeping Success (Vinod) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Starringo ended three lengths in front. Supreme Being (rb), Hollywood Park (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Pair moved freely. Solo Mission (A.Prakash0 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/os Royalty (Zervan), Alluring Silver (Mosin) and Martini (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. They were easy. 2/y/os Red Regent (S.Sunil), Taimur (Rupesh) 1-10, 600/41. Pair ended level. 2/y/os Hioctane (Parmar), Immortality (Zervan) and Exotique (Mosin) 1-8, 600/41. Trio moved freely.