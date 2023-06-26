Miss Maya, Miracle Mary and Decacorn please

June 26, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Miss Maya, Miracle Mary, and Decacorn pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 26).

Inner sand:

1000m: Pissarro (P. Trevor) 1-6, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Diamond Gold (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Black Onyx (N.S. Parmar), Truth (Santosh Raj) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Kay Star (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Miss Maya (Shreyas), Miracle Mary (Abhay) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They impressed while the latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Decacorn (Dhebe), Serrano (N.S. Parmar) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 56. Maintains form.

Inner sand — June 25:

1000m: Fair Counsel (Salman K), Born Dancer (Abhay S) 1-9, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Cinco De Mayo (Shreyas) 1-11.5, 600/42. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: Serai (P.S. Chouhan) 45.5. Easy. Call Me (Nazil) 42.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Encantamento (Vishal) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Pride’s Prince (Saba), Booster Shot (Vishal) 1-15.5, 600/42. They moved fluently. Serrano (N.S. Parmar), Decacorn (Dhebe) 1-15, 600/43.5. They worked well. Dear Lady (Hindu S) 1-16.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Andorra (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Cat Whiskers (Srinath) 1-13.5, 600/46. Easy. Jahzara (Hindu S) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Wolf Creek (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1200m: Seoul (Srinath) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up in the last part. Crown Consort (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Saigon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Sangreal (Santosh Raj), Commanding Knight (Vikrant) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. The former started three lengths behind and finished level. Kenaf (Afroz) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

