HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Miss Maya, Miracle Mary and Decacorn please

June 26, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Miss Maya, Miracle Mary, and Decacorn pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 26).

Inner sand:

1000m: Pissarro (P. Trevor) 1-6, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Diamond Gold (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Black Onyx (N.S. Parmar), Truth (Santosh Raj) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Kay Star (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Miss Maya (Shreyas), Miracle Mary (Abhay) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They impressed while the latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Decacorn (Dhebe), Serrano (N.S. Parmar) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 56. Maintains form.

Inner sand — June 25:

1000m: Fair Counsel (Salman K), Born Dancer (Abhay S) 1-9, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Cinco De Mayo (Shreyas) 1-11.5, 600/42. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: Serai (P.S. Chouhan) 45.5. Easy. Call Me (Nazil) 42.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Encantamento (Vishal) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Pride’s Prince (Saba), Booster Shot (Vishal) 1-15.5, 600/42. They moved fluently. Serrano (N.S. Parmar), Decacorn (Dhebe) 1-15, 600/43.5. They worked well. Dear Lady (Hindu S) 1-16.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Andorra (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Cat Whiskers (Srinath) 1-13.5, 600/46. Easy. Jahzara (Hindu S) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Wolf Creek (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1200m: Seoul (Srinath) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up in the last part. Crown Consort (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Saigon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Sangreal (Santosh Raj), Commanding Knight (Vikrant) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. The former started three lengths behind and finished level. Kenaf (Afroz) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.