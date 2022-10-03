Miss Marvellous for feature event

The six-year-old Miss Marvellous, who is running on a demotion from Class III to Class IV, may score over her rivals in the Hanamkonda Cup, the feature event of Monday’s (Oct. 3) races.

1. LOYAL MANZAR PLATE (1,800m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 1. 20 p.m.: 1. Arrowtown (1) Santosh Raj 62, 2. Jack Daniel (2) R.S. Jodha 62, 3. New Hustle (7) B. Nikhil 62, 4. Silver Lining (4) Afroz Khan 61.5, 5. Sweet Melody (8) Surya Prakash 61.5, 6. Akash (5) Deepak Singh 60.5, 7. Amalfitana (6) Ajeeth Kumar 60.5 and 8. Open Affair (3) Mohit Singh 56.5.

1. ARROWTOWN, 2. SWEET MELODY, 3. AMALFITANA

2. NIRMAL PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.55: 1. Unmatched (2) Srinath 60, 2. Juramento (8) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Aiza (5) Aneel 55.5, 4. Inderdhanush (4) Abhay Singh 54, 5. My Master (3) Gaurav Singh 53, 6. Janasu (9) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 7. Euphoria (10) D.S. Deora 52, 8. Exponent (7) Surya Prakash 52, 9. Kachnar (6) Khurshad Alam 52 and 10. Wandring Warrior (1) B. Nikhil 52.

1. JURAMENTO, 2. UNMATCHED, 3. MY MASTER

3. NOBLE QUEST PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.35: 1. Wind Sprite (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Avancia (9) Deepak Singh 59, 3. Lights On (6) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 4. Pancho (1) Madhu Babu 57, 5. Stay Smart (10) B. Nikhil 57, 6. Exclusive Luck (8) Md. Ismail 55.5, 7. N R I Secret (3) G. Naresh 55.5, 8. Precious Gift (4) Santosh Raj 55.5, 9. Hoping Cloud (7) Mohit Singh 55 and 10. This Is me (2) Rafique Sk. 54.5.

1. WIND SPRITE, 2. AVANCIA, 3. PRECIOUS GIFT

4. HANAMKONDA CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.10: 1. Miss Marvellous (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Prime Gardenia (8) Santosh Raj 60, 3. Explosive (3) Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 4. Ice Berry (2) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 5. Pinatubo (9) D.S. Deora 56, 6. Forever Bond (1) Surya Prakash 54.5, 7. Queen Blossom (6) Md. Ismail 54.5, 8. Team Player (5) Afroz Khan 53 and 9. Call Of The Blue (7) Abhay Singh 50.5.

1. MISS MARVELLOUS, 2. EXPLOSIVE, 3. PRIME GARDENIA

5. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Angel Tesoro (2) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Isra (5) Aneel 58.5, 3. Ok Boss (10) Santosh Raj 58.5, 4. N R I Blue (8) G. Naresh 55, 5. Salisbury (6) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 6. Starwalt (3) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 7. Dillon (7) B. Nikhil 54, 8. Archangels (9) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 9. Fatuma (4) Gaurav Singh 52 and 10. Its On (1) D.S. Deora 51.

1. OK BOSS, 2. STARWALT, 3. ANGEL TESORO

6. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.20: 1. Malibu (10) Srinath 60, 2. Dyanoosh (6) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 3. Crimson Rose (3) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 4. Vision Of Rose (1) Santosh Raj 57, 5. Thunder Road (9) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 6. High Reward (2) R.S. Jodha 55.5, 7. Exclusive Spark (8) Mohit Singh 55, 8. Flamingo Fame (7) Neeraj 54, 9. Blazing Jupiter (4) Kuldeep Singh 51.5 and 10. Raniji (5) Abhay Singh 50.5.

1. CRIMSON ROSE, 2. MALIBU, 3. FLAMINGO FAME

7. NOBLE QUEST PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.55: 1. Above The Law (5) Md. Ismail 60, 2. Plethora (3) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. The Hambone (4) Santosh Raj 58.5, 4. Sopranos (10) Akshay Kumar 58, 5. Force (6) Afroz Khan 56.5, 6. Ikra (7) Aneel 56.5, 7. Life’s Living (9) Kiran Naidu 56.5, 8. Toque Blanche (2) Khurshad Alam 56.5, 9. Purple Rock (1) Gaurav Singh 56 and 10. Alina (8) Ajeeth Kumar 55.

1. PLETHORA, 2. SOPRANOS, 3. ABOVE THE LAW

Day’s Best: CRIMSON ROSE.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.