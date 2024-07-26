GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Miss American Pie shines

Published - July 26, 2024 05:47 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Miss American Pie shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 26) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Golden Legend (S. Sunil) 40. Easy. Fiery Red (S. Kamble) 37. Moved well. Galloping Glory (Saba) 42. Easy. In Thy Light (S. Sunil) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Miss American Pie (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Responded well. Zacapa (Saba) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Believe (Gore) 55, 600/42. Easy. Talking Point (Saba) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Mirae (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Pressed. Rocket (P. Vinod) 57, 600/42. Easy. Windborne (C.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Worked freely.

1000m: Nairobi (Tograllu) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Timeless Vision (Santosh), Gypsy Soul (S. Kamble) 1-13, 800/56, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Note: Due to heavy rainfall at Pune since Tuesday (July 23) evening the sand track was non-conducive for the fast work, hence there was no track work reported on Wednesday (July 24) and Thursday (July 25) morning.

