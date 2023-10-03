ADVERTISEMENT

Miss Allure, Annexed, Supreme Grandeur and Royal Nobility please

October 03, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Miss Allure, Annexed, Supreme Grandeur and Royal Nobility pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 3).

Outer sand:

600m: Mary’s Boy Child (rb), TDH (A. Ayaz Khan) 46.

800m: Gimmler (rb), Call Me (rb) 54.5, 600/41.5. They worked well. The Rebel (rb), King Sun (rb) 58, 600/43.5. They were easy.

1000m: Ganton (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Salome (Inayat), Jahzara (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/42,5, Former moved better. Great Spirit (Yash Narredu), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/39.5. They moved well.

1200m: Silver Canyon (M. Bhaskar), Aspira (Yash Narredu) 1-33, 1,000/1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Ruling Star (Ramandeep), Zafirah (S. Imran) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They shaped well.

1400m: Miss Allure (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They stretched out well. Former finished a length in front.

Inner sand:

600m: Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Anchorage (rb), Sweet Fragrance (rb) 58, 600/44.5. Emelda (Farhan Alam) 55, 600/40. Fit. Royal Treasure (rb), Hallucinate (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. They are in good shape.

1000m: Annexed (S. Kabdhar), Augusta (rb) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38.5. They moved impressively. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. In fine nick. Bohemian Star (rb) 1-10.5, 800/54.5, 600/39.5. Extended in the last part. Larado (rb), Vision Quest (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Easy. Flurry Heart (Inayat) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved well. Zen Zero (rb) 1-7.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. In good shape. Magical Wave (rb), Dazzling Princess (P. Vikram) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38. They impressed. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former pleased. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari), Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished four lengths in front. Royal Mayfair (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Urged. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved on tight reigns.

1400m: Samurai Blue (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Unextended. Cape Wickham (Inayat) 1-48.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

Gate practice (Inner sand):

1000m: Gusty (S. Kabdhar), Anzio (C. Brisson), Soft Whisper (Koshi Kumar) 1-2.13. They jumped smartly, first named finished four lengths ahead. Seattle Blue (Farhan Alam), Windsor Walk (Ram Nandan) 1-2.06. They took a good jump. A 3-y-o (Midnight Interlude - Gaslight) (S.A. Amit), Tamar (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-13.35. Seminole Wind (rb), Miso (S. Imran) 1-3.49. They jumped out well, former finished four lengths in front. Amarone (rb), Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-15. Empire Of Dreams (rb), Sian (Ram Nandan), Edmund (rb) 1-4.36. A fit trio. Mr Mozart (rb), Choice (C. Brisson), Fashionista (rb) 1-6.97. They jumped out well. Rays Of Sun (rb), Cloudy Hills (rb) 1-7.68. They took a level jump, and the former finished well in front. Stern Maiden (rb), Beauregard (rb) 1-10.19. They jumped out together. Bertha (M. Bhaskar), Priceless Beauty (S. Imran) 1-5.84. They took a good jump. Rwanda (rb), Raffinato (rb). 1-7.58. Gallantry (S. Imran), Divina (Ramandeep) 1-4.88.

