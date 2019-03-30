Mishka’s Pride should go one better

The 3-year-old filly Mishka’s Pride, who ran second in her last start, should make amends in the J.D.& Peggy Banatwalla Trophy, the chief event of Sunday’s (March 31) afternoon races. Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 4 metres wide upto the winning post.

1. MANYATTA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.30 p.m: 1. Officer In Command (6) Malam 59, 2. Cormorant (2) Trevor 58, 3. Dance The Dream (4) Sandesh 58, 4. Myrcella (3) Zeeshan 58, 5. Patriots Day (8) Aniket 58, 6. Octavius (5) Bhawani 57.5, 7. Western Style (7) Akshay 54.5, 8. Sixth Emperor (9) Kuldeep 52.5 and 9. Who’syourdaddy (1) Zervan 50.5.

1. DANCE THE DREAM, 2. CORMORANT, 3. OFFICER IN COMMAND

2. V.R. MENON PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.00: 1. Romanesque (9) Neeraj 60.5, 2. Strong Values (5) Zervan 55.5, 3. Grand Passage (3) Bhawani 54.5, 4. Power Of Thor (2) Nazil 54.5, 5. Dazzle N Daze (7) Baria 53.5, 6. Magical Blossom (1) Ayyar 52, 7. Grapevine (8) Merchant 49, 8. His Master’s Vice (6) Sandesh 49 and 9. Wizard Of Odds (4) Dashrath 49.

1. ROMANESQUE, 2. HIS MASTER’S VICE, 3. POWER OF THOR

3. J D & PEGGY BANATWALLA TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Astounding Bay (6) Neeraj 57, 2. Square The Circle (3) Chouhan 57, 3. Justified (5) Zervan 54, 4. Powerful Star (4) Kamble 54, 5. Elation (2) Trevor 52.5 and 6. Mishka’s Pride (1) Sandesh 52.5.

1. MISHKA’S PRIDE, 2. JUSTIFIED

4. SPRINT STAR PLATE DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Antarctica (11) Bhawani 59, 2. Faberge (8) Neeraj 59, 3. Hi Ho Silver (5) Ayyar 58, 4. Navigator (10) Trevor 56.5, 5. Royal Classic (7) Malam 56.5, 6. Cray Cray (12) Kunal Bunde 55.5, 7. Teodor Monte (13) Zeeshan 55.5, 8. Cristo Boss (6) Merchant 54.5, 9. Bohemian (4) Shubham 54, 10. Juliano (1) Akshay 54, 11. Romantic Eyes (14) Zervan 54, 12. Cecelia (2) Sandesh 52.5, 13. Super Strength (3) T.S.Jodha 51 and 14. Top Wizard (9) Raghuveer 50.

1. NAVIGATOR, 2. CRAY CRAY, 3. FABERGE

5. ROMAN DANCER PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.30: 1. Orion’s Belt (8) Ayyar 59, 2. Bonafide (7) Trevor 57.5, 3. Julio Cesaro (4) Dashrath 55, 4. Falconette (9) Nazil 53.5, 5. Grand Sinatra (10) Chouhan 53.5, 6. Thea’s Pet (6) Aniket 53.5, 7. Democrat (11) Ajinkya 53, 8. Cabellero (2) Zeeshan 52.5, 9. Godsword (5) Kuldeep 52.5, 10. Fire Flame (1) Raghuveer 50.5 and 11. Blitzkrieg (3) Malam 50.

1. BONAFIDE, 2. GRAND SINATRA, 3. CABELLERO

6. SPRINT STAR PLATE DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 6.00: 1. Royal Ace (6) Sandesh 60.5, 2. Verdandi (3) G. Amit 60.5, 3. Westeros (1) Nazil 60.5, 4. Ebony (11) Peter 60, 5. Firewings (2) Dashrath 60, 6. Night Hunt (7) Trevor 60, 7. Make It Shine (10) Raghuveer 59, 8. Night Watch (9) Ajinkya 59, 9. Dragonmoss (14) Shubham 58.5, 10. Eternal Dancer (12) Sharukh 58.5, 11. Fabio (4) Ayyar 57, 12. Abraxas (13) Aniket 56.5, 13. Panaraea (8) J.Chinoy 55 and 14. Lilibeth (5) Zeeshan 50.

1. NIGHT HUNT, 2. EBONY, 3. DRAGONMOSS

Day’s Best: ROMANESQUE

Double: DANCE THE DREAM — NIGHT HUNT

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: All races.