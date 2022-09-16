Mirra well-prepped to do the ’trick in the Mysore 1000 Guineas

Mirra, who is in fine fettle, poised for a hat-trick in the Mysore 1000 Guineas (1,600m), the first classic of the season to be held here on Friday (Sept 16). There will be no false rails.

1. SON OF THE LIGHT PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 pm: 1. Country’s Major (2) Saddam H 62, 2. Country’s Bolt (6) J. Paswan 60.5, 3. Gabriella (1) Vijay K 60.5, 4. Here I Come (3) L.A. Rozario 59, 5. Rumour Lady (9) Akshay K 59, 6. Vijaya Surabhi (4) Dhanu S 59, 7. Scarlet Princess (12) H. Rathod 58, 8. Jabbar (8) S. Saqlain 57.5, 9. Wondrous (10) Gautam Raj 57, 10. So Far (5) Kiran Rai 56.5, 11. Red Hot Chilli (13) R. Pradeep 55.5, 12. Spiritualqueen (7) Sai Kiran 54 and 13. Virginia Queen (11) Nazerul 53.5.

1. RUMOUR LADY, 2. SPIRITUALQUEEN, 3. JABBAR

2. PENAMBUR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Venezuela (4) R. Shiva K 60, 2. Lead Singer (12) Afsar Khan 59, 3. Star Speck (2) Hasib A 59, 4. Code Of Honour (5) S. Shareef 58.5, 5. Country’s Delight (1) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 6. Hurrem (13) Dhanu S 58.5, 7. Jacaranda (6) Nazerul 58.5, 8. Reckoning (11) Vijay K 58.5, 9. Twin Flame (10) Kiran Rai 58.5, 10. Pininfarina (14) S. Qureshi 58, 11. Royal Command (9) Sai Kiran 58, 12. Felicita (7) Antony 57.5, 13. Country’s Prince (8) Saddam H 56.5 and 14. Infinite Grace (3) R. Pradeep 55.5.

1. FELICITA, 2. ROYAL COMMAND, 3. STAR SPECK

3. ORIGINAL VEL RACING TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 3-00: 1. Silvarius (8) Antony 61, 2. Achook (3) B. Darshan 58, 3. Ravishing Form (5) Trevor 58, 4. Douglas (6) Akshay K 55.5, 5. Heroism (2) H. Rahul 55.5, 6. Tia Maria (1) J.H. Arul 55.5, 7. Shubankar (7) Srinath 55, 8. D Jani (-) (-) 53.5 and 9. Imperius (4) Sai Kiran 52.

1. RAVISHING FORM, 2. SHUBANKAR, 3. SILVARIUS

4. M.W. CHINNAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Unyielding (7) J.H. Arul 62.5, 2. Leap Of Faith (3) S. Qureshi 59, 3. Gintoki (8) B. Darshan 58.5, 4. Power Of Thea (11) A. Agarwal 57.5, 5. Peluche (3) Antony 56.5, 6. Evangeline (9) J. Paswan 56, 7. Niche Cannabis (5) Srinath 56, 8. Elusive Girl (6) S. Saqlain 54, 9. Impelling Power (1) Sai Kiran 54, 10. The Strength (10) Arvind K 52.5 and 11. The Response (4) Hindu S 50.

1. UNYIELDING, 2. THE RESPONSE, 3. GINTOKI

5. MYSORE 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o Fillies, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Gallery Queen (3) Hindu S 56, 2. Mirra (6) Akshay K 56, 3. O Hansini (5) Srinath 56, 4. Philosophy (7) Sandesh 56, 5. Polished Girl (2) Suraj 56, 6. Prime Abbess (4) Trevor 56 and 7. Victoria Punch (1) Antony 56.

1. MIRRA, 2. PHILOSOPHY

6. GOOL & SOLI POONAWALLA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 60 to 85, 4-30: 1. Trust Bond (3) Sai Kiran 60, 2. Square The Circle (7) Srinath 59, 3. Cavarozzi (1) Jagadeesh 57, 4. Divine Ray (5) Akshay K 56.5, 5. Crescendo (4) Hasib A 54.5, 6. Success (2) Hindu S 54 and 7. Notoriety (6) B. Darshan 52.5.

1. SUCCESS, 2. DIVINE RAY

7. PENAMBUR PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Flying Falcon (8) Salman K 60, 2. Unimaginable (13) Dhanu S 60, 3. Indian Glory (9) Sai Kiran 59, 4. Sir Calculus (3) Srinath 59, 5. Catalina (7) C. Umesh 57.5, 6. D Golden Cup (2) H. Rahul 57, 7. Morganite (6) Afsar Khan 56.5, 8. Coorg General (5) J. Paswan 56, 9. Sultan Sword (4) R. Shiva K 56, 10. Dalhousie (10) Jagadeesh 55.5, 11. Valkyrie (12) B. Darshan 55.5, 12. Country’s Song (11) L.A. Rozario 55 and 13. Oriental Lily (1) J.H. Arul 55.

1. SIR CALCULUS, 2. CATALINA, 3. ORIENTAL LILY

Day’s best: MIRRA

Double: RAVISHING FORM — SUCCESS

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.