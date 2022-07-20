Mirra, Stamford Bridge, Inyouwebelieve, Sea Lion and Artemis Ignacia please

July 20, 2022 18:03 IST

Inner sand:

600m: Siege Courageous (Nazerul), Analect (rb) 40. They finished together.

Outer sand:

600m: Art Power (Akram) 45. Moved freely. Fierce Fighter (Aliyar) 43.5. Worked well. Chiraag (rb) 44. In fine trim. Electric Blue (Arul) 42.5. Impressed. Amazonite (rb) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Beldona (rb) 1-14.5, 600/42. Shaped well. Mountain Lion (Prabhakaran) 1-14.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Speedster (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Jokshan (Chethan K) 1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Super Gladiator (Chethan K) 1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1200m: Princess Aura (rb), Hawking (Ikram A) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Inyouwebelieve (Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In fine nick. Spectacular (Salman K), Klimt (Akram) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former showed out. Southern Power (Arshad), Debonair (Aliyar) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Super Ruffian (Hindu S), Triple Alliance (Shreyas) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They finished together. Inexhaustible (Ashok) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Stamford Bridge (P.S. Chouhan), Kalamitsi (Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display. Listen To Me (Trevor) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Sea Lion (Likith) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1600m: Mirra (S. John) 1-58, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. An excellent display.