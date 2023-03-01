ADVERTISEMENT

Mirra, Siege Perilous, Black Eagle, Northern Lights, Arc De Triomphe and Klimt catch the eye

March 01, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mirra, Siege Perilous, Black Eagle, Northern Lights, Arc De Triomphe and Klimt caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (March 1).

Inner sand:

600m: Lagopus (A. Imran) 40. In fine trim. Obsidian (Nazerul) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Knotty Dancer (Nazerul) 1-11, 600/39.5. Shaped well. Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Crown Witness (Yash), Champions Way (Shinde) 1-8.5, 600/38.5. They moved impressively. King Of War (G. Vivek), Golden Time (Salman K) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Anakin (Shinde), Moving Ahead (rg) 1-14, 600/42.5. They are in fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Oaks (Akram) 42. Strode out well. Divo (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. The Republic Power (Sai Kiran), War Eagle (rb) 45.5. They moved on the bit. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep), Spirit Of The Rose (Lakhan) 42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Roudy (A. Imran) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-11, 600/42. Stretched out well. Knotty Charmer (Antony) 1-14.5, 6S00/43. Pleased. Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Southern Dynasty (Bhawani S) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Mirra (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. In fine fettle. Albinus (Neeraj) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Slainte (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Klimt (Akram) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. A good display. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/42.5. Pleased. Cyrenius (Nazerul) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Trevalius (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Worked impressively. All Attractive (P.S. Chouhan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Konabos (Dhanus S), Blues Ballad (G. Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Catch the eye. Black Eagle (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Juliette (Bhawani S) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A fine display.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Neeraj) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/45.5. Moved impressively. Blazing Bay (Bhawani S) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Arc De Triomphe (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-45.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. Moved with plenty in hand.

