HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mirra, Siege Perilous, Black Eagle, Northern Lights, Arc De Triomphe and Klimt catch the eye

March 01, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mirra, Siege Perilous, Black Eagle, Northern Lights, Arc De Triomphe and Klimt caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (March 1).

Inner sand:

600m: Lagopus (A. Imran) 40. In fine trim. Obsidian (Nazerul) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Knotty Dancer (Nazerul) 1-11, 600/39.5. Shaped well. Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Crown Witness (Yash), Champions Way (Shinde) 1-8.5, 600/38.5. They moved impressively. King Of War (G. Vivek), Golden Time (Salman K) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Anakin (Shinde), Moving Ahead (rg) 1-14, 600/42.5. They are in fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Oaks (Akram) 42. Strode out well. Divo (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. The Republic Power (Sai Kiran), War Eagle (rb) 45.5. They moved on the bit. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep), Spirit Of The Rose (Lakhan) 42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Roudy (A. Imran) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-11, 600/42. Stretched out well. Knotty Charmer (Antony) 1-14.5, 6S00/43. Pleased. Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Southern Dynasty (Bhawani S) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Mirra (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. In fine fettle. Albinus (Neeraj) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Slainte (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Klimt (Akram) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. A good display. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/42.5. Pleased. Cyrenius (Nazerul) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Trevalius (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Worked impressively. All Attractive (P.S. Chouhan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Konabos (Dhanus S), Blues Ballad (G. Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Catch the eye. Black Eagle (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Juliette (Bhawani S) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A fine display.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Neeraj) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/45.5. Moved impressively. Blazing Bay (Bhawani S) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Arc De Triomphe (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-45.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. Moved with plenty in hand.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.