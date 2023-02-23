Mirra, Salento and Knotty Charmer impress

February 23, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mirra, Salento and Knotty Charmer impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 23).

Inner sand:

600m: Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 39. Moved impressively.

1200m: Measure Of Time (Rayan) 1-20, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/40.5. Pleased.

Outer sand: 600m: Shamrock (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Synthesis (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Agnostic (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 39. Maintains form. Aceros (Shinde), Recreator (rg) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Kind Of Music (Suraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely.

1400m: Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Accumulate (Darshan) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Tiger Mountain (A. Ramu) 1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1600m: Salento (S. John) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine fettle. Mirra (S. John) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Emeraldo (S.K. Paswan) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Knotty Charmer (S. John), Blues Ballad (Chetan K) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished distance ahead. Ashtar (A. Agarwal), Akasi (Vivek) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former showed out. Classic Charm (Darshan), Own Legacy (Bhawani S) 1-34, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Last Wish (S. John), Divine Blessings (Indrajeet) 1-34, (1,400-600) 49.5. Former finished distance ahead. Southern Power (Tousif K), El Alamein (Rayan) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Star Comet (Bhawani S), Silver Dew (Darshan) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished five lengths ahead.