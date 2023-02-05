Mirra produces a superb run to take the bragging rights in the Indian Derby

February 05, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Mumbai:

Miss Ameeta Mehra’s champion filly Mirra, piloted by Antony Raj S, won the Indian Derby (Gr.1), at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Sunday. The winner is trained by Arjun Manglorkar.

Mirra, who was racing comfortably in the eighth position throughout the trip, improved to sixth position at the bend before Antony put the daughter of Speaking of Which-Myrtlewood into the top gear. She quickly took the lead and fought a close battle to overcome the challenge from King’s Ransom and win by a length.

Impressive feat

The Usha Stud Farm was established by Maj. P.K. Mehra in 1973 and Ameeta Mehra, who continues her father’s legacy, not only achieved the 15th Indian Derby win for the farm on Sunday but the first four horses in the Derby were bred at the farm which is truly historic.

Trainer Karthik Ganapathy’s wonder mare Juliette, which won the Eclipse Stakes Of India in a great style, will be participating in the Indian Turf Invitation Cup at Bengaluru next month.

Trainer P. Shroff saddled three winners on the day.

1. USHA STUD MILLION: JAMARI (P. Trevor) 1, Smiles Of Fortune (Yash Narredu) 2, Granpar (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Big Red (Sandesh) 4. Not run: Capitolium. 7, 1-1/2 and 3. 1m, 37.46s. ₹26 (w), 14 and 14 (p). SHP: 19, FP: 130, Q: 155, Tanala: 164 and 46. Favourite: Granpar. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. DIEGO RIVERA RUSI PATEL TROPHY: NORTHERN LIGHTS (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Ahead Of My Time (Sandesh) 2, Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 3 and Successor (S. Saqlain) 4. 3/4, Nk and 4. 1m, 36.57s. ₹43 (w), 16 and 13 (p). SHP: 23, FP: 90, Q: 25, Tanala: 127 and 118. Favourite: Ahead Of My Time. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Bhupinder Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. SIR HOMI MEHTA BREEDERS’ PRODUCE STAKES: IRISH GOLD (S. Saqlain) 1, Sea The Sun (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Dream Alliance (Sandesh) 3 and Waikiki (Parmar) 4. 2-1/2, 1-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 23.51s. ₹35 (w), 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 128, Q: 73, Tanala: 221 and 74. Favourite: Dream Alliance. Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Nozer Panthaky. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

4. D & A REALTY ECLIPSE STAKES OF INDIA: JULIETTE (C.S. Jodha) 1, Forest Flame (Sandesh) 2, Truly Epic (Imran Chisty) 3 and In Contention (S. Saqlain) 4. 2m, 00.43s. ₹15 (w), 11 and 13 (p). SHP: 18, FP: 12, Q: 11, Tanala: 44 and 43. Favourite: Juliette. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

5. B.K. RATTONSEY MEMORIAL MADIEN MULTI-MILLION: FIGHTON (N.S. Parmar) 1, The General (Bhawani) 2, Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 3 and She’s A Teaser (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Pride’s Prince. 2, 1-1/4 and 7-1/4. 1m, 10.07s. ₹16 (w), 12, 11 and 21 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 46, Q: 32, Tanala: 207 and 130. Favourite: Fighton. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

6. THE INDIAN DERBY: MIRRA (Speaking Of Which-Myrtlewood) (Antony Raj S) 1, King’s Ransom (Multidimensional-China Creek) (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Wall Street (Speaking Of Which-Nifty) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Imperial Power (Multidimensional-Majestic Opinion) 4. Not run: King Louis. 1, 1 and 1-1/2. 2m, 29.34s. ₹88 (w), 21, 15 and 121 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 396, Q: 230, Tanala: 14,930 and 12,797. Favourite: King’s Ransom. Owner: Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Arjun Manglorkar.

7. COROMANDEL GROMOR MILLION: EMPEROR RODERIC (C. Umesh) 1, Raffaello (S. Saqlain) 2, Magileto (Parmar) 3 and Flying Scotsman (Neeraj) 4. 1-1/2, Shd and 2-1/2. 1m, 9.34s. (record time). ₹40 (w), 18, 29 and 27 (p). SHP: 65, FP: 562, Q: 272, Tanala: 4,303 and 1,712. Favourite: Baby Bazooka. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. RACE2WIN.COM MILLION: SAN SALVATORE (K. Nazil) 1, Inamorata (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Lord Fenicia (Akshay Kumar) 3 and My Princess (Parmar) 4. 4-1/4, 2 and Nk. 1m, 22.68s. ₹272 (w), 59, 11 and 30 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 969, Q: 714, Tanala: 4,457 and 2,335. Favourite: Inamorata. Owners: Mr. Gaurav Sethi, Mr. Abhimanyu J. Thackersey, Kannika D. Kocchar & Mr. Vishal K. Doctor rep. Deciding Factor LLP. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

9. NORTHALLEY MILLION: Cancelled due to fog and poor visibility.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹3,714 (39 tkts.), 30%: 136 (458 tkts.); (ii) 100%: 49,344 (148 tkts.).

Treble : (i) 129 (199 tkts.), (ii) c/f, (iii) 5,417 (13 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100%: 38, 742 (7 tkts.).