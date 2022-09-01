Mirra, Listen To Me and Absara Star shine 

September 01, 2022 13:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BENGALURU: Mirra, Listen To Me and Absara Star shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Chain Of Thoughts (Mark), Baba Voss (rb) 44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1200m: Success (Hindu S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Mirra (S. John) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Maintains form. Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Fernet Branca (Arul) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Wild Emperor (Arul) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved impressively. Absara Star (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Easy. Listen To Me (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Mandela (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/46. Eased up in the last part. Teresita (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Zehnazeeb (S. Shareef), Regal Force (Tousif K) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Noted on August 31 — Outer sand:

1000m: Philosophy (Md. Akram) 1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. 1400m: Shamrock (Shinde) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Serdar (S. John), Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Victoria Punch (Rozario) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Mirra (S. John) 1-47, 1,200/1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/46.5. Easy. Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-46, (1,400-600) 56. Impressed. Cyrenius (Md. Akram) 1-47, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app