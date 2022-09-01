Races

Mirra, Listen To Me and Absara Star shine 

BENGALURU: Mirra, Listen To Me and Absara Star shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 1).

600m: Chain Of Thoughts (Mark), Baba Voss (rb) 44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1200m: Success (Hindu S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Mirra (S. John) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Maintains form. Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Fernet Branca (Arul) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Wild Emperor (Arul) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved impressively. Absara Star (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Easy. Listen To Me (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Mandela (Hindu S) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/46. Eased up in the last part. Teresita (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Zehnazeeb (S. Shareef), Regal Force (Tousif K) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Noted on August 31 — Outer sand:

1000m: Philosophy (Md. Akram) 1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. 1400m: Shamrock (Shinde) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Serdar (S. John), Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Victoria Punch (Rozario) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Mirra (S. John) 1-47, 1,200/1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/46.5. Easy. Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-46, (1,400-600) 56. Impressed. Cyrenius (Md. Akram) 1-47, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim.


