Mirra, Balor, Stellantig and King Louis please

November 24, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mirra, Balor, Stellantig and King Louis pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 24).

Outer sand:

1000m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: Mirra (S. John) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. An excellent display. Aguila (Darshan) 1-31, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Balor (R. Pradeep) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A fine display. Stellantig (Shryeas) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine trim. King Louis (Qureshi) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Moved fluently. Last Wish (Qureshi) 1-39, (1,400-600) 51. Shaped well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Lady Godiva (S. Shareef), Maroon (Girish) 1-3.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. They took a smart jump. Tignanello (rb), Aquamatic (Vaibhav) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former pleased. Invincible (R. Pradeep), Fernet Branca (A. Chavan) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 59. Former ready to strike. Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Speaking Of Stars (Vivek) 1-35, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished five lengths ahead. Shan E Azeem (R. Ravi), Jokshan (Chetan K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 50. Former showed out. Last Waltz (Salman K), Green Channel (Shreyas), My Wish (S. Shareef) 1-39, (1,400-600) 54. Last Waltz impressed.

Outer sand — Nov 23:

600m: Jokshan (R. Ravi) 44. Moved well. Pneuma (S. John), Mighty Zo (rb) 44.5. They moved together.

1200m: All Attraction (Shreyas), Clever Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead.