Mirana for Thunder Plate

Hyderabad:

27 January 2021 00:30 IST

Trainer M. Srinivas Reddy’s ward Mirana, who ran second to Lombardy, is in good form and should make amends in the Thunder Plate, the chief event of Wednesday’s (Jan. 27) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. FIRE PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.10 p.m.: 1. Chuckit (10) Trevor 60, 2. Top Saga (3) Md. Ismail 60, 3. Four One Four (6) Afroz Khan 59, 4. Green Turf (1) Mukesh Kumar 58, 5. Blazing Jupiter (8) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 6. Southern Lady (4) Suraj Narredu 54, 7. Blink Of An Eye (9) Abhay Singh 53, 8. Thrill Of Power (11) Koushik 52.5, 9. Blissful (5) Nakhat Singh 51, 10. Beauty On Parade (7) R. Manish 50.5 and 11. Farmville (2) Ajeeth Kumar 50.5.

1. SOUTHERN LADY, 2. CHUCKIT, 3. BLAZING JUPITER

2. DANCER PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.40: 1. Ambitious Star (8) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Bruno (2) Ashad Asbar 56, 3. Dominator (13) Santosh Raj N R 56, 4. Dream Jewel (5) Abhay Singh 56, 5. Special Effort (6) R. Laxmikanth 56, 6. The Prospect (11) A. A. Vikrant 56, 7. Able Love (7) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 8. Allah Rakhi (4) Koushik 54.5, 9. Joy O Joy (1) Surya Prakash 54.5, 10. Keystone (10) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 11. Moonlight Ruby (3) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 12. Reining Queen (14) G. Naresh 54.5, 13. Siri (9) B.R. Kumar 54.5 and 14. Total Darc (12) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. MOONLIGHT RUBY, 2. THE PROSPECT, 3. BRUNO

3. NORTHERN PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Maiden, 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.10: 1. Beautiful Luv (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Team Player (4) B.R. Kumar 59, 3. Lightning Pearl (10) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 4. Look Of Love (6) Trevor 57.5, 5. Belle Springs (1) Afroz Khan 57, 6. Star Dancer (11) Neeraj 56.5, 7. Kapell Bruke (9) A. A. Vikrant 56, 8. Lorena (2) R. Manish 56, 9. Detonator (8) Ashad Asbar 55.5, 10. Southern Saffron (3) Gopal Singh 55 and 11. Sugar An Spice (7) R. S. Jodha 55.

1. BEAUTIFUL LUV, 2. LOOK OF LOVE, 3. STAR DANCER

4. OLYMPIC PLATE (1,100m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2. 45: 1. Celeritas (7) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Sporting Smile (2) B.R. Kumar 59, 3. City Of Blossom (5) P. Gaddam 58.5, 4. Asteria (4) G. Naresh 58, 5. Max (11) Abhay Singh 58, 6. Incredulous (13) R.S. Jodha 57, 7. Loch Stella (9) C.P. Bopanna 56.5, 8. Wah Ms Zara (3) Trevor 55.5, 9. Mind Reader (1) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 10. Xfinity (8) Afroz Khan 54.5, 11. Bedford (10) Suraj Narredu 54, 12. Flamingo Fame (6) Santosh Raj N R 54 and 13. N R I Magic (12) Ashad Asbar 54.

1. XFINITY, 2. BEDFORD, 3. CELERITAS

5. NORTHERN PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Maiden 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.20: 1. Unstoppable (7) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Advance Guard (3) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 3. N R I Touch (1) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 4. Berkeley (2) Afroz Khan 56.5, 5. Viking Sun (11) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 6. Melting Ice (8) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 7. Thunder Road (10) Trevor 55.5, 8. Queen Blossom (6) Santosh Raj N R 55, 9. Moringa (9) R. Laxmikanth 54.5, 10. Sputnic (4) A. A. Vikrant 54.5 and 11. Cephalonia (5) G. Naresh 53.

1. ADVANCE GUARD, 2. N R I TOUCH, 3. UNSTOPPABLE

6. THUNDER PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.55: 1. Egyptian Prince (10) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Guiding Force (13) Santosh Raj N R 58.5, 3. Spicy Star (7) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 4. That’s My Magic (1) B.R. Kumar 56, 5. Red Snaper (2) A.A. Vikrant 55, 6. Call Of The Blue (4) Koushik 54.5, 7. Ryhthm Selection (5) Afroz Khan 54.5, 8. Lockhart (12) Ashad Asbar 54, 9. Miss Marvellous (14) G. Naresh 53.5, 10. Super Angel (11) Akshay Kumar 53, 11. Cincia Azzurra (3) Kuldeep Singh 52, 12. Mirana (6) Trevor 51.5, 13. The Special One (9) Abhay Singh 51.5 and 14. Downtown Gal (8) Neeraj 50.

1. MIRANA, 2. SUPER ANGEL, 3. DOWNTOWN GAL

7. TRIAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.30: 1. Dancing Doll (11) Mukesh Kumar 60.5, 2. Explosive (4) Trevor 60.5, 3. Once More (10) Nakhat Singh 60.5, 4. Gazebo (12) B.R. Kumar 59.5, 5. Maxwell (8) Akshay Kumar 58, 6. Tiger Of The Sea (1) Surya Prakash 56, 7. Starwalker (6) Abhay Singh 55.5, 8. Promiseofhappines (5) A.A. Vikrant 54, 9. Wood Bridge (3) Md. Ismail 53.5, 10. Glendale (9) Afroz Khan 50.5, 11. Let It Be Me (7) G. Naresh 50.5 and 12. Secret Command (2) Santosh Raj N R 50.5.

1. MAXWELL, 2. GLENDALE, 3. LET IT BE ME

8. TRIAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.05: 1. Ashwa Arjun (1) Abhay Singh 60.5, 2. Dunkirk (10) Ashad Asbar 60.5, 3. N R I Vision (6) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 4. Alliston (13) G.Naresh 60, 5. Solo Winner (4) Santosh Raj N R 58.5, 6. Blickfang (7) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 7. Barbosella (8) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 8. Platinum Claasz (5) A. A. Vikrant 55, 9. Brisbane (11) Surya Prakash 53.5, 10. Diesis Dream (2) Md. Ismail 51, 11. Sacred Lamp (12) Kuldeep Singh 51, 12. Rhine (3) B. R. Kumar 50.5 and 13. Sun Dancer (9) Afroz Khan 50.

1. BRISBANE, 2. N R I VISION, 3. BLICKFANG

Day’s best: MIRANA

Double: MOONLIGHT RUBY — MAXWELL

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3; (ii) 3, 4 & 5; (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.