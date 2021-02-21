Miracle wins feature event

Miracle, piloted by P.S. Chouhan, claimed the Panchshil Breeders’ Produce Stakes (Gr. 3), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Feb. 21) Mumbai races held here. The winner is owned by Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. P. Shroff trains the winner.

P.S. Chouhan and trainer Pesi Shroff stole the limelight on Sunday, as the former rode six winners while the latter saddled five winners.

1. BOLD MARCH PLATE (Div. II), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: TANAHAIYAAN (Chouhan) 1, Pride’s Angel (C.S. Jodha) 2, Northern Singer (Dashrath) 3 and Safdar (K. Kadam) 4. 5-1/2, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 25.40s. ₹13 (w), 11, 23 and 19 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 50, Q: 91, Tanala: 180 and 77. Favourite: Tanahaiyaan. Owners: Mr. D.A. Nanda, Mrs. Esha Nanda Bhojwani & Mr. Amitabh Nanda rep. Arion Horse Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

2. PICASSO PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: TIGRIO (Chouhan) 1, Makhtoob (C. S. Jodha) 2, Venezuela (Kaviraj) 3 and Athulya (Ajinkya) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and Dist. 1m, 39.28s. ₹14 (w), 13 and 15 (p). SHP: 22, FP: 15, Q: 15, Tanala: 33 and 12. Favourite: Tigrio. Owners: Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Mukul Sonawala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Note: Originally Makhtoob had won and Tigrio ended second. An objection was raised by P.S. Chouhan against C.S. Jodha for causing him interference in the last 100m. The stewards upheld the objection and revised the order.

3. DAYS BEST PLATE (Div. I) (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: SEASONS GREETINGS (Dashrath) 1, Arcadia (Chouhan) 2, La Teste (Zervan) 3 and Magic In The Wind (Parmar) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and Lnk. 2m, 5.36s. ₹15 (w), 16, 22 and 27 (p). SHP: 44, FP: 68, Q: 104, Tanala: 360 and 185. Favourite: Seasons Greetings. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Jay V. Shirke. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. PIONEER PLATE (1,000m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: CIRCUS QUEEN (Sandesh) 1, Petronia (Zervan) 2, Excellent Star (T. S. Jodha) 3 and The Mentalist (C. S. Jodha) 4. 1, 8-1/4 and Nk. 57.70s. ₹21 (w), 13 and 10 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 44, Q: 17, Tanala: 72 and 101. Favourite: Petronia. Owner: Mr. Vikram Bachhawat rep. Bacchawat Farms Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

5. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: PARISIAN (Chouhan) 1, Wizard Of Stocks (T.S. Jodha) 2, Vulcan (Sandesh) 3 and Golden Era (C.S. Jodha) 4. 6-1/4, 7-3/4 and Nk. 2m, 30.19s. ₹14 (w), 12 and 19 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 75, Q: 40, Tanala: 80 and 42. Favourite: Parisian. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. HUNT FOR GOLD PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: SUPREME BEING (Raghuveer) 1, Divija (Ajinkya) 2 & Dowsabel (Peter) 2 and Primum Non Nocere (A. Prakash) 4. Sh, Dht and 2-3/4. 59.49s. ₹448 (w), 64, 115 and 18 (p). SHP: No. 8 ₹119 and SHP: No. 9 ₹22. FP: 1,523, Q: 248, Tanala: C/O. Favourite: Kardashian. Owner: Mr. Premnath Kasinathrao. Trainer: Ivor Fernandes.

7. PANCHSHIL BREEDERS’ PRODUCE STAKES (Gr. 3) (1,400m) (Terms) 3-y-o only: MIRACLE (Chouhan) 1, Dragoness (Parmar) 2, Succession (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Alfayiz (Zervan) 4. 1, 5-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 24.62s. ₹33 (w), 14 and 13 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 65, Q: 19, Tanala: 355 and 141. Favourite: Dragoness. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. DAYS BEST PLATE (Div. II) (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: SOCRATES (Chouhan) 1, Chancellor (Sandesh) 2, Brazos (Parmar) 3 and Corus (S.Kamble) 4. 5-1/4, 1 and 8-1/4. 2m 7.78s. ₹36 (w), 16, 10 and 33 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 85, Q: 35, Tanala: 568 and 730. Favourite: Chancellor. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Jay V. Shirke. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Note: Mandeville (Dashrath up) jumped out awkwardly and dislodged his rider. Dashrath escaped unhurt.

9. BOLD MARCH PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: THUNDERCLAP (Chouhan) 1, Sandalphon (T.S. Jodha) 2, Timeless Deeds (Dashrath) 3 and White River (C.S. Jodha) 4. 4, 1-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 25.93s. ₹32 (w), 12, 20 and 29 (p). SHP: 62, FP: 630, Q: 82, Tanala: 1,388 and 793. Favourite: White River. Owners: M/s. K.H. Vaccha, Marthand Singh Mahindra & Ms. Ritu Puri. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

10. HUNT FOR GOLD PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: WORLD IS ONE (M.S. Deora) 1, Titanium (P. Shinde) 2, Colosseum (P. Vinod) 3 and Willows (Vishal Bunde) 4. 2-1/2, 5 and 3/4. 57. 73s. ₹94 (w), 28, 58 and 27 (p). SHP: 143, FP: 1,167, Q: 1,377, Tanala: 5,290 C/O. Favourite: Little More. Owners: M/s. Deepak Suryavanshi, Solomon F. Sopher & Vishwajeet Sood. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

Jackpot (i): 70%: ₹4, 305 (6 tkts.) and 30%: 461 (24 tkts.); (ii): 70%: 69, 017 (1 tkt.) and 30%: 2,113 (14 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,547 (2 tkts.), (ii) 415 (12 tkts.), (iii) 902 (10 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: 9,567 (1 tkt.) and 30%: 820 (5 tkts.).