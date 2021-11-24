Miracle underlines her credentials in style

Rewarding success: Miracle’s trainer P. Shroff, left, receiving the Golconda 1000 Guineas trophy from HRC Steward C.S. Suresh, as N.V.R. Narasimha Reddy, K. Bhupal Reddy and Hari Kishen Gupta look on.

Hyderabad:

24 November 2021 18:40 IST

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s queen filly Miracle (P.S. Chouhan up) made it six-in-a-row by winning the Golconda 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the Hyderabad Winter races, here on Wednesday (Nov. 24). The winner is owned by Mr Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo.

Miracle was comfortably kept fourth by Chouhan till the bend and thereafter this classic daughter of Multidimensional–Khalila cruised into the lead to win the race by a comfortable margin.

1. DONEGAL PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II): HAPPY GO LUCKY (Ashad Asbar) 1, N R I Superpower (Akshay Kumar) 2, Essential (D.S. Deora) 3 and AYR (Nikhil Naidu) 4. Not run: Lafayette. 2, 4-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 16.10s. ₹21 (w), 14, 14 and 10 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 42, SHW: 10 and 17, FP; 86, Q: 46, Tanala: 288. Favourite: Happy Go Lucky. Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta & M/s. Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. HIMAYAT SAGAR PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MORINGA (Chouhan) 1, In Contenion (C.S. Jodha) 2, Nightmare (Abhay Singh) 3 and Gurbaaz (Md. Ismail) 4. 2, Hd and 2. 1m, 56.62s. ₹53 (w), 17, 13 and 33 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 72, SHW: 15 and 20, FP: 146, Q: 44, Tanala: 791. Favourite: In Contention. Owners: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Bindu C. Zaveri rep. Zaveri Stud Farm Private Limited, Miss Harsha N Desai & Miss Niti N Desai. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

3. CABARET PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAR BABE (Abhay Singh) 1, Royal Grace (Akshay Kumar) 2, Star Dancer (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Castlerock (Md. Ismail) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 28.22s. ₹171 (w), 27, 15 and 17 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 37, SHW: 37 and 23, FP: 1,168, Q: 543, Tanala: 4,789. Favourite: Multimoment. Owner: Mr. Ch Naga Nancharayya. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. MEDAK PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): LIGHTNING FAIRY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Team Player (Nakhat Singh) 2, Inception (Ajit Singh) 3 and Astronaut (Khurshad Alam) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m, 43.83s. ₹19 (w), 14, 23 and 107 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 331, SHW: 10 and 50, FP; 78, Q: 71, Tanala: 2,328. Favourite: Lightning Fairy. Owners: Mr. T. Rakesh Reddy, Mr. V. Narendar Reddy, Mr. Syed Abul Hasan Razvi, Mr. Guja Srikanth Reddy & Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar. Trainer: Anant Vatsalya.

5. GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2) (1,600m), (Terms) Fillies, 3-y-o only: MIRACLE (Multidimensional–Khalila) (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Own Voice (Excellent Art–Sweeping Success) (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Ruling Goddess (Excellent Art–Miss Mystique) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Soloist (Top Class–Allee Bleue) (Ashad Asbar) 4. Not run: New Look. 4-3/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 40.66s. ₹10 (w), 11,38 and 13 (p). SHP: 127, THP: 34, SHW: 12 and 93, FP: 149, Q: 128, Tanala: 415. Favourite: Miracle. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. MEDAK PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): ICE BERRY (Gaurav Singh) 1, Wot’s Up Jay (Koushik) 2, Queen Blossom (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Royal Pal (Abhay Singh) 4. 2, 2 and 1. 1m, 43.83s. ₹57 (w), 16, 25 and 20 (p). SHP: 64, THP: 53, SHW: 33 and 45, FP: 705, Q: 333, Tanala: 3,955. Favourite: Royal Pal. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Note: Golden Amaris (Kuldeep Singh up) reared up in the stalls and fell down, dislodging her rider, and did not participate.

Jackpot: 70% ₹6,413 (45 tkts.) and 30%: 612 (202 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 3,755 (15 tkts.), (ii) 170 (479 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 2,741 (36 tkts.).