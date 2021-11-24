Races

Miracle underlines her credentials in style

Rewarding success: Miracle’s trainer P. Shroff, left, receiving the Golconda 1000 Guineas trophy from HRC Steward C.S. Suresh, as N.V.R. Narasimha Reddy, K. Bhupal Reddy and Hari Kishen Gupta look on.  

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s queen filly Miracle (P.S. Chouhan up) made it six-in-a-row by winning the Golconda 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the Hyderabad Winter races, here on Wednesday (Nov. 24). The winner is owned by Mr Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo.

Miracle was comfortably kept fourth by Chouhan till the bend and thereafter this classic daughter of Multidimensional–Khalila cruised into the lead to win the race by a comfortable margin.

1. DONEGAL PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II): HAPPY GO LUCKY (Ashad Asbar) 1, N R I Superpower (Akshay Kumar) 2, Essential (D.S. Deora) 3 and AYR (Nikhil Naidu) 4. Not run: Lafayette. 2, 4-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 16.10s. ₹21 (w), 14, 14 and 10 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 42, SHW: 10 and 17, FP; 86, Q: 46, Tanala: 288. Favourite: Happy Go Lucky. Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta & M/s. Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. HIMAYAT SAGAR PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MORINGA (Chouhan) 1, In Contenion (C.S. Jodha) 2, Nightmare (Abhay Singh) 3 and Gurbaaz (Md. Ismail) 4. 2, Hd and 2. 1m, 56.62s. ₹53 (w), 17, 13 and 33 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 72, SHW: 15 and 20, FP: 146, Q: 44, Tanala: 791. Favourite: In Contention. Owners: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Bindu C. Zaveri rep. Zaveri Stud Farm Private Limited, Miss Harsha N Desai & Miss Niti N Desai. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

3. CABARET PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAR BABE (Abhay Singh) 1, Royal Grace (Akshay Kumar) 2, Star Dancer (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Castlerock (Md. Ismail) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 28.22s. ₹171 (w), 27, 15 and 17 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 37, SHW: 37 and 23, FP: 1,168, Q: 543, Tanala: 4,789. Favourite: Multimoment. Owner: Mr. Ch Naga Nancharayya. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. MEDAK PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): LIGHTNING FAIRY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Team Player (Nakhat Singh) 2, Inception (Ajit Singh) 3 and Astronaut (Khurshad Alam) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m, 43.83s. ₹19 (w), 14, 23 and 107 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 331, SHW: 10 and 50, FP; 78, Q: 71, Tanala: 2,328. Favourite: Lightning Fairy. Owners: Mr. T. Rakesh Reddy, Mr. V. Narendar Reddy, Mr. Syed Abul Hasan Razvi, Mr. Guja Srikanth Reddy & Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar. Trainer: Anant Vatsalya.

5. GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2) (1,600m), (Terms) Fillies, 3-y-o only: MIRACLE (Multidimensional–Khalila) (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Own Voice (Excellent Art–Sweeping Success) (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Ruling Goddess (Excellent Art–Miss Mystique) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Soloist (Top Class–Allee Bleue) (Ashad Asbar) 4. Not run: New Look. 4-3/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 40.66s. ₹10 (w), 11,38 and 13 (p). SHP: 127, THP: 34, SHW: 12 and 93, FP: 149, Q: 128, Tanala: 415. Favourite: Miracle. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. MEDAK PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): ICE BERRY (Gaurav Singh) 1, Wot’s Up Jay (Koushik) 2, Queen Blossom (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Royal Pal (Abhay Singh) 4. 2, 2 and 1. 1m, 43.83s. ₹57 (w), 16, 25 and 20 (p). SHP: 64, THP: 53, SHW: 33 and 45, FP: 705, Q: 333, Tanala: 3,955. Favourite: Royal Pal. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Note: Golden Amaris (Kuldeep Singh up) reared up in the stalls and fell down, dislodging her rider, and did not participate.

Jackpot: 70% ₹6,413 (45 tkts.) and 30%: 612 (202 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 3,755 (15 tkts.), (ii) 170 (479 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 2,741 (36 tkts.).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 6:40:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/miracle-underlines-her-credentials-in-style/article37665640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY