Miracle takes honours in Speaker’s Cup

P. Shroff-trained Miracle (P.S. Chouhan up) won the Speaker’s Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (May 28). The winner is owned by Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo.

1. NEW MARKET PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25: RHAPSODY IN GREEN (Trevor) 1, Shan E Azeem (J.H. Arul) 2, Lightning Flame (Bhawani Singh) 3 and Russian Romance (K. Nazil) 4. Not run: Commandpost. 4, 1-3/4 and 6-1/4. 1m, 39.46s. ₹17 (w), 11, 14 and 23 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 41, FP: 58, Q: 38, Trinella: 179 and 100, Exacta: 1,096 and 751. Favourite: Rhapsody In Green. Owners: Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

2. DIABLO PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: TENALI (S. Shareef) 1, Air Blast (J.H. Arul) 2, Millbrook (S. John) 3 and Silver Swift (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.61s. ₹60 (w), 18, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 43, FP: 195, Q: 97, Trinella: 354 and 147, Exacta: 4,382 and 2,951. Favourite: Air Blast. Owner: Mr. Meka Yugandhar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. SANTORINI STAR PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: ONLY YOU (Vinod Shinde) 1, Knotty City (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Aircraft (Dashrath Singh) 3 and Belvedere (Akshay K) 4. 1/2, 3-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 38.68s. ₹187 (w), 37, 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 42, FP: 1,064, Q: 330, Trinella: 5,471 and 4,690, Exacta: 18,209 and 7,804. Favourite: Knotty City. Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad and Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

4. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): TOUGH COOKIE (Anjar Alam) 1, Place Vendome (Trevor) 2, Aguila (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Roudy (Richard Oliver) 4. 2, Nk and 1. 1m, 25.36s. ₹175 (w), 26, 12 and 33 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 75, FP: 878, Q: 134, Trinella: 3,264 and 1,819, Exacta: 30,360 and 3,253. Favourite: Place Vendome. Owners: Dr. Ian D’Cruz & Mr. Mohd. Javeed Ghatala. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

5. LT. COL. GAUNT MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: KING’S RANSOM (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Keystone (K. Nazil) 3 and Capable (P. Siddaraju) 4. Lnk, 5 and Lnk. 1m, 24.96s. ₹18 (w), 11, 15 and 35 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 98, FP: 44, Q: 43, Trinella: 796 and 520, Exacta: 4,430 and 3,085. Favourite: King’s Ransom. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd rep by. M/s. Keki D. Mehta and Dara K. Mehta. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. SPEAKER’S CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85: MIRACLE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Pride’s Angel (Sandesh) 2, All Attractive (P.P. Dhebe) 3 and Mountain Lion (Dashrath Singh) 4. Hd, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 36.50s. ₹12 (w), 10 and 24 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 33, FP: 32, Q: 29, Trinella: 67 and 16, Exacta: 268 and 151. Favourite: Miracle. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. MYSTIC MEMORY PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: SIEGE PERILOUS (Akshay K) 1, Etosha (Zervan) 2, Pink Jasmine (Sandesh) 3 and Winmylove (Gaurav Singh) 4. Not run: Schafenberg. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 3. 1m, 37.01s. ₹29 (w), 13, 12 and 14 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 39, FP: 72, Q: 34, Trinella: 102 and 53, Exacta: 255 and 159. Favourite: Etosha. Owners: Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar, Mrs. Ammu Ajit & Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. DIABLO PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: FLYING QUEST (Salman Khan) 1, Shabelle (Akshay K) 2, Mitsuro (J.H. Arul) 3 and Ocean Dunes (Mudassar) 4. 2, 2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 13.07s. ₹66 (w), 19, 10 and 23 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 43, FP: 178, Q: 51, Trinella: 252 and 253, Exacta: 1,898 and 884. Favourite: Shabelle. Owner and trainer: Mr. Mahmood Khan.

Jackpot: ₹16,001 (four tkts.); Runner up: 857 (32 tkts.); Treble (i): 9,110 (one tkts.); (ii): 357 (41 tkts.).


