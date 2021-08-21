Miracle showcases her class Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes

Trainer P. Shroff’s champion filly Miracle, piloted by P.S. Chouhan, won the 47th running of the Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Gr. 3), the stellar attraction of Saturday’s (Aug. 21) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Miracle (Multidimensional–Khalila), kept calmly in fourth position by jockey Chouhan till the bend, cruised into the lead while homeward bound to win by a comfortable margin from stablemate Alicia.

1. OCEAN STAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m) 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAR RACER (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Max (Abhay Singh) 2, Brisbane (Surya Prakash) 3 and Mind Reader (B.R. Kumar) 4. 2, Hd and 1-1/2. 1m, 28.22s. ₹80 (w), 26, 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 51, THP: 73, FP: 748, Q: 423, Tanala: 4,554. Favourite: Mind Reader. Owners: Mr. Jitendra D. Parekh & Mr. Mamidi Bhudevi Dilip Kumar. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

2. RAZIA SULTANA PLATE (1,200m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): COSMIC RUN (Kiran Naidu) 1, Galwan (Akshay Kumar) 2, November Rain (R. Ajinkya) 3 and Total Darc (Afroz Khan) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 14.55s. ₹324 (w), 46, 11 and 59 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 173, FP: 2,296, Q: 240, Tanala: 12, 724. Favourite: Galwan. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Private Limited & Mr. Teegala Vijender Reddy. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

3. SANDOWN PARK PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ALL TIME LEGEND (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Star Dancer (Kiran Naidu) 2, Different (Md. Ismail) 3 and Blue Valentine (Surya Prakash) 4. 4, 2 and 2. 1m, 14.19s. ₹13 (w), 11, 16 and 18 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 55, FP: 68, Q: 52, Tanala: 383. Favourite: All Time Legend. Owner: Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. NEWBURY PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): FALCON EDGE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Peaky Blinders (Sandesh) 2, Dandy Man (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Francis Bacon (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2-3/4, 5 and Nk. 1m, 39.58s. ₹16 (w), 11, 10 and 22 (p). SHP: 25, THP: 48, FP: 41, Q: 28, Tanala: 298. Favourite: Falcon Edge. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R H Sequeira.

5. NAWAB MEHDI JUNG BAHADUR MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): RENO STAR (Abhay Singh) 1, Sovet Pride (Sandesh) 2, Ashwa Yashobali (Gaurav Singh) 3 and British Empress (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2, Sh and 2. 1m, 40.14s. ₹188 (w), 23, 11 and 11 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 39, FP: 827, Q: 348, Tanala: 1,552. Favourite: British Empress. Owner: Mr. Subodh Chand Bothra. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. SANDOWN PARK PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m) rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BLINK OF AN EYE (Afroz Khan) 1, City Of Passion (Ashad Asbar) 2, Appenzelle (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Castlerock (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 14.97s. ₹83 (w), 18, 21 and 12 (p). SHP: 69, THP: 64, FP: 1,072, Q: 636, Tanala: 5,017. Favourite: Appenzelle. Owners: Ms Meka Ahalya & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

7. DECCAN FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (Gr.3) (1,600m) (Terms), Fillies 3-y-o only: MIRACLE (Multidimensional–Khalila) (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Alicia (Western Aristocrat–Heather) (Zervan) 2, Pecanwood (Win Legend–Woodberg) (Ashad Asbar) 3 and New Look (Sedgefield–Ballade Danon) (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3-3/4, 1 and 2. 1m, 39.82s. ₹12 (w), 12, 10 and 20 (p). SHP: 24, THP: 47, FP: 27, Q: 27, Tanala: 178. Favourite: Miracle. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. OCEAN STAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m) 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GREEN TURF (B.R. Kumar) 1, Once More (Nakhat Singh) 2, Nearest (G. Naresh) 3 and Linewiler (Abhay Singh) 4. 1/2, 2-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 27.90s. ₹85 (w), 28, 22 and 51 (p). SHP: 56, THP: 147, FP: 744, Q: 251, Tanala: 7, 666. Favourite: Dunkirk. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹60,001 (7 tkts.) & 30%: 1,747 (103 tkts.); Treble: (i) 37, 598 (c/o), (ii) 834 (36 tkts.), (iii) 1,981 (43 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: (i) 36,480 (c/o), (ii) 49, 885 (1 tkt).