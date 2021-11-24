Miracle primed to deliver in Golconda 1000 Guineas

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s unbeaten filly Miracle, who maintains her winning form, should win the Golconda 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the Hyderabad Winter races to be held here on Wednesday (Nov. 24).

1. DONEGAL PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.15 pm: 1. AYR (8) Nikhil Naidu 56, 2. Essential (2) Dhanu S. Deora 56, 3. Lafayette (10) Gaurav Singh 56, 4. Alpine Girl (6) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 5. Divine Connection (1) C.P. Bopanna 54.5, 6. Happy Go Lucky (3) Ashad Asbar 54.5, 7. Meridia (9) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 8. N R I Superpower (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Selfie Girl (5) Nakhat Singh 54.5 and 10. Silver Lining (4) Md. Ismail 54.5.

1. N R I SUPERPOWER, 2. AYR, 3. LAFAYETTE

2. HIMAYAT SAGAR PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.45: 1. Moringa (7) P.S. Chouhan 60, 2. In Contention (8) C.S. Jodha 59.5, 3. Zamazenta (9) Nikhil Naidu 59.5, 4. Nightmare (6) Abhay Singh 59, 5. Dream Station (11) Gaurav Singh 58, 6. Kimberley (10) S.S. Tanwar 56.5, 7. Georgia Peach (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 8. Forever Bond (5) Surya Prakash 55.5, 9. Greek’s Ace (2) C. Umesh 54.5, 10. Gurbaaz (3) Md. Ismail 53.5 and 11. Sea Of Class (4) Aneel 52.5.

1. IN CONTENTION, 2. DREAM STATION, 3. MORINGA

3. CABARET PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Castlerock (13) Md. Ismail 61.5, 2. Sandown Park (7) Afroz Khan 59.5, 3. Multimoment (6) C.S. Jodha 59, 4. Rhythm Selection (1) Gaurav Singh 59, 5. Star Dancer (8) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 6. Royal Grace (11) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 7. Star Babe (5) Abhay Singh 55.5, 8. Blazing Jupiter (2) Aneel 53.5, 9. Win Vision (10) Ajit Singh 53, 10. Dead Centre (12) Rafique Sk. 52.5, 11. Flamingo Fame (4) Santosh Raj 52.5, 12. Lorena (9) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 13. Battle Ready (14) G. Naresh 52 and 14. Soul Empress (3) Surya Prakash 52.

1. MULTIMOMENT, 2. STAR DANCER, 3. LORENA

4. MEDAK PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Arrowtown (3) Md. Ismail 62, 2. I Am Superman (9) Ajeeth Kumar 62, 3. Neffereti (12) R. Ajinkya 62, 4. Rivadavia (4) Ashad Asbar 62, 5. Salisbury (10) Nikhil Naidu 62, 6. Lightning Fairy (2) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 7. Dream Jewel (8) Rohit Kumar 60, 8. Team Player (11) Nakhat Singh 58.5, 9. Astronaut (6) Khurshad Alam 57.5, 10. Divine Chakram (5) Santosh Raj 57.5, 11. Inception (7) Ajit Singh 57.5 and 12. Turf Monarch (1) Surya Prakash 50.

1. LIGHTNING FAIRY, 2. SALISBURY, 3. RIVADAVIA

5. GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (Gr.2) (1,600m) (Terms) Fillies, 3-y-o only, 4.15: 1. Limoncello (8) Dhanu S. Deora 57, 2. Maximum Glamour (3) A.A. Vikrant 57, 3. Miracle (4) P.S. Chouhan 57, 4. New Look (6) C. Umesh 57, 5. Own Voice (7) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 6. Ruling Goddess (1) Akshay Kumar 57, 7. Silver Bells (5) C.S. Jodha 57 and 8. Soloist (2) Ashad Asbar 57.

1. MIRACLE, 2. NEW LOOK, 3. OWN VOICE

6. MEDAK PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 4.45: 1. Queen Blossom (5) Rohit Kumar 62, 2. Royal Pal (10) Abhay Singh 62, 3. Sharp Mind (2) Khurshad Alam 62, 4. Wild Card (7) P.S. Chouhan 62, 5. Ice Berry (6) Gaurav Singh 61.5, 6. Golden Amaris (3) Kuldeep Singh 59.5, 7. Royal Girl (11) Ajit Singh 58.5, 8. Wot’s Up Jay (12) Koushik 58.5, 9. Ahanu (1) S.S. Tanwar 57.5, 10. Epsom (4) Nikhil Naidu 57, 11. Good Tidings (8) Md. Ismail 54.5 and 12. Royal Avenger (9) Afroz Khan 50.

1. ICE BERRY, 2. QUEEN BLOSSOM, 3. ROYAL GIRL

Day’s Best: IN CONTENTION

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.