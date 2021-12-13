Miracle, Parisian, Successor and Mehr catch the eye

Miracle, Parisian, Successor and Mehr caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 13) morning.

Inner Sand: 800m: Angels Trumpet (Bhawani), Majorella Blue (rb) 55, 600/40. They ended level.

1000m: Bold Legend (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Periwinkle (A. Prakash) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Responded well. Queen O' War (Parmar), Lit (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. They moved level freely. Irrepressible (Neeraj), The Bawaji (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Both move freely.

1200m: Successor (Pradeep) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1400m: Fairmont (rb) 1-42, 600/42. Moved freely.

1800m: Apsara Star (Neeraj) 2-11, 1600/1-56, 1000/1-12, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Outer sand: 800m: Lord And Master (P.S. Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Worked well. Rambunctious (P.S. Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Presidential (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Easy. Theodora (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. Slightly urged.

1000m: 2/y/o Hooves Of Thunder (Neeraj), Air Power (Peter) 1-12, 600/44. Former ended two lengths in front. North Star (P.S. Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Shaped well. Monarchy (P.S. Chouhan), Kinnara (Aniket) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy.

1200m: Miracle (P.S. Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Chamonix (Kirtish), Columbian (P.S. Chouhan) 1-27, 800/56, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Chopin (Neeraj), Souza (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former was superior. Emrys (Kirtish), Sun Gold (Parmar) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o Mehr (P.S. Chouhan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pleased.

1400m: Zuccarelli (P.S. Chouhan), Seasons Greetings (Kirtish) 1-40, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level.

1600m: Arcadia (Kirtish), Alluring Silver (P.S. Chouhan) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former was one length better. Parisian (P.S. Chouhan), Theon (Kirtish) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Former was well in hand and they finished level.