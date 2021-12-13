Races

Miracle, Parisian, Successor and Mehr catch the eye

Miracle, Parisian, Successor and Mehr caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 13) morning.

Inner Sand: 800m: Angels Trumpet (Bhawani), Majorella Blue (rb) 55, 600/40. They ended level.

1000m: Bold Legend (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Periwinkle (A. Prakash) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Responded well. Queen O' War (Parmar), Lit (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. They moved level freely. Irrepressible (Neeraj), The Bawaji (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Both move freely.

1200m: Successor (Pradeep) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1400m: Fairmont (rb) 1-42, 600/42. Moved freely.

1800m: Apsara Star (Neeraj) 2-11, 1600/1-56, 1000/1-12, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Outer sand: 800m: Lord And Master (P.S. Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Worked well. Rambunctious (P.S. Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Presidential (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Easy. Theodora (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. Slightly urged.

1000m: 2/y/o Hooves Of Thunder (Neeraj), Air Power (Peter) 1-12, 600/44. Former ended two lengths in front. North Star (P.S. Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Shaped well. Monarchy (P.S. Chouhan), Kinnara (Aniket) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy.

1200m: Miracle (P.S. Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Chamonix (Kirtish), Columbian (P.S. Chouhan) 1-27, 800/56, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Chopin (Neeraj), Souza (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former was superior. Emrys (Kirtish), Sun Gold (Parmar) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o Mehr (P.S. Chouhan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pleased.

1400m: Zuccarelli (P.S. Chouhan), Seasons Greetings (Kirtish) 1-40, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level.

1600m: Arcadia (Kirtish), Alluring Silver (P.S. Chouhan) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former was one length better. Parisian (P.S. Chouhan), Theon (Kirtish) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Former was well in hand and they finished level.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 5:31:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/miracle-parisian-successor-and-mehr-catch-the-eye/article37944848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY