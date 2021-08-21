Miracle in great heart

Hyderabad:

21 August 2021 00:31 IST

The 3-year-old filly Miracle, who is in great heart, should win the Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Gr.3), the first classic of the Monsoon racing season here on Saturday (Aug.21).

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. OCEAN STAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m) 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat.III) — 1.00 p.m.: 1. Max (7) Abhay Singh 61.5, 2. Mind Reader (6) B.R. Kumar 61, 3. Call Of The Blue (5) Deepak Singh 60.5, 4. Blickfang (10) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 5. Ashwa Arjun (9) Gaurav Singh 58.5, 6. Brisbane (3) Surya Prakash 57, 7. Solo Winner (1) R.S. Jodha 56.5, 8. Star Racer (4) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 9. Silver Set (8) Md. Ismail 53 and 10. Hashtag (2) B. Nikhil 52.

1. MAX, 2. STAR RACER, 3. CALL OF THE BLUE

2. RAZIA SULTANA PLATE (1,200m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat.II) — 1.30: 1. Bandit King (11) G. Naresh 56, 2. November Rain (2) Ajinkya 56, 3. One More Time (4) Nakhat Singh 56, 4. Star Cruise (6) Mukesh Kumar 56, 5. Cosmic Run (1) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 6. Exotic Dancer (8) Md. Ismail 54.5, 7. Galwan (3) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 8. Inception (5) Ajit Singh 54.5, 9. Mehrnoosh (12) Ashad Asbar 54.5, 10. Mireya (9) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 11. Shelly Anne (13) Santosh Raj 54.5, 12. Thanks (7) Neeraj 54.5 and 13. Total Darc (10) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. THANKS, 2. GALWAN, 3. TOTAL DARC

3. SANDOWN PARK PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat.III) — 2.05: 1. All Time Legend (3) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Loch Stella (11) B.R. Kumar 59.5, 3. Different (1) Md. Ismail 59, 4. Blue Valentine (8) Surya Prakash 58, 5. Fatuma (6) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 6. Whiskey Martini (10) Zervan 56.5, 7. Star Dancer (7) Kiran Naidu 55, 8. Art In Motion (2) N.B. Kuldeep 54.5, 9. Armani Candy (9) Santosh Raj 53, 10. Crackershow (4) Rafique Sk. 53 and 11. Team Player (5) R.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. ALL TIME LEGEND, 2. BLUE VALENTINE, 3. WHISKEY MARTINI

4. NEWBURY PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat.II) — 2.40: 1. Peaky Blinders (7) Sandesh 60, 2. Mark My Word (3) R.S. Jodha 59.5, 3. Falcon Edge (5) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. Crazy Horse (1) A.A. Vikrant 56, 5. Dandy Man (2) Ashad Asbar 55.5, 6. The Special One (6) Koushik 54.5, 7. Francis Bacon (4) Nakaht Singh 53.5 and 8. Red Snaper (8) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5.

1. FALCON EDGE, 2. PEAKY BLINDERS, 3. FRANCIS BACON

5. NAWAB MEHDI JUNG BAHADUR MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II) — 3.15: 1. Havelock Cruise (3) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Reno Star (1) Abhay Singh 58.5, 3. Sovet Pride (6) Sandesh 58, 4. Strategist (4) Afroz Khan 53, 5. Ashwa Yashobali (5) Gaurav Singh 52.5, 6. British Empress (7) Akshay Kumar 52 and 7. Long Range (2) B.R. Kumar 52.

1. SOVET PRIDE, 2. BRITISH EMPRESS, 3. ASHWA YASHOBALI

6. SANDOWN PARK PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m) rated 20 to 45 (Cat.III) — 3.50: 1. Castlerock (2) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Big Brave (11) S.S. Tanwar 57.5, 3. Appenzelle (6) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. Painted Apache (1) Surya Prakash 57, 5. Blissful (3) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 6. Blink Of An Eye (10) Afroz Khan 55, 7. City Of Passion (8) Ashad Asbar 54, 8. Space Walk (5) C.P. Bopanna 52.5, 9. One For All (4) Rafique Sk. 51, 10. Top In Class (9) Santosh Raj 51 and 11. California Beauty (7) G. Naresh 50.5.

1. APPENZELLE, 2. BLISSFUL, 3. PAINTED APACHE

7. DECCAN FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (Gr. 3) (1,600m) (Terms), Fillies 3-y-o only — 4.25: 1. Alicia (4) Zervan 56, 2. Beastia (5) Bhawani 56, 3. Limoncello (8) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Miracle (6) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. New Look (2) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. Ohanna (7) Neeraj 56, 7. Pecanwood (3) Ashad Asbar 56 and 8. Scintillating Lass (1) Sandesh 56.

1. MIRACLE, 2. ALICIA, 3. LIMONCELLO

8. OCEAN STAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m) 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 5.00: 1. Angel Tesoro (9) Gaurav Singh 61.5, 2. Once More (8) Nakhat Singh 61.5, 3. Linewiler (10) Abhay Singh 61, 4. Dunkirk (11) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 5. Rhythm Selection (1) Mukesh Kumar 59, 6. Dillon (5) Ajit Singh 57, 7. Nearest (Ex: Cincia Azzurra) (7) G. Naresh 56.5, 8. Green Turf (2) B.R. Kumar 54, 9. Red River (4) C.P. Bopanna 53, 10. Sun Dancer (6) N.B. Kuldeep 52 and 11. Sputnic (3) Ajeeth Kumar 50.5.

1. LINEWILER, 2. SPUTNIC, 3. SUN DANCER

Day’s Best: MIRACLE

Jackpot : 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5. (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.