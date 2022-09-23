Milos wins Civil Services Trophy

September 23, 2022 19:21 IST

September 23, 2022 19:21 IST

M. Eshwer-trained Milos (Antony Raj up), won the Civil Services Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Sept 23). The winner is owned by Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Pallon S. Mistry.

1. J. TYRRELL MEMORIAL PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: SPIRITUALQUEEN (Kiran Rai) 1, News Maker (Srinath) 2, Shivalik Dhanush (Darshan) 3 and Miss China (Angad) 4. 5-1/4, 1 and 2-1/2. 1m, 26.15s. ₹73 (w), 19, 13 and 31 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 81, FP: 153, Q: 54, Trinella: 1,215 and 735. Favourite: News Maker. Owner: Mr. P.T. Girish. Trainer: P.C. Tejaswi.

2. UDHAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: D FIGHTER (Shreyas S) 1, Silver Days Again (Kiran Rai) 2, Bellissimo (Nazerul) 3 and Coorg General (J. Paswan) 4. Hd, Lnk and 1. 1m, 12.25s. ₹76 (w), 14, 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 58, FP: 191, Q: 77, Trinella: 463 and 237. Favourite: Silver Days Again. Owner: Mr. Dayananda B.M. Trainer: Vishal Yadav.

3. UDHAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: CLEVER HANS (Hindu S) 1, Anakin (S. Saqlain) 2, Pinnacle Point (Antony) 3 and Benediction (C. Umesh) 4. 1, 5-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 11.67s. ₹18 (w), 12, 15 and 11 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 40, FP: 59, Q: 69, Trinella: 117 and 44. Favourite: Clever Hans. Owner: Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP rep by. Mr. Kunal Gupta. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

4. CIVIL SERVICES TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): MILOS (Antony) 1, O Kanhaiya (Srinath) 2, Eye The Mind (Janardhan P) 3 and Meadow Flower (Sai Kiran) 4. Not run: Against All Odds. 1/2, 3-1/4 and 2. 1m, 25.61s. ₹27 (w), 14, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 25, FP: 52, Q: 18, Trinella: 90 and 55. Favourite: O Kanhaiya. Owner: Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Pallon S Mistry. Trainer: M. Eshwer.

5. NAGALAND PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: MEMORITER (S. Saqlain) 1, Fernet Branca (J.H. Arul) 2, Lovely Thoughts (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Athulya (M. Prabhakaran) 4. Not run: Osiris. 1-3/4, 6-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 23.82s. ₹21 (w), 12, 11 and 13 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 52, FP: 92, Q: 37, Trinella: 158 and 43. Exacta: 484 and 166. Favourite: Memoriter. Owner: Mr. S.T. Kalappa. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

6. UDHAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: THE KING N I (R. Pradeep) 1, Altair (G. Vivek) 2, Able One (B. Paswan) 3 and Royal Command (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Think N Fly. 1-1/2, 4-1/2 and 4. 1m, 14.05s. ₹18 (w), 12, 12 and 15 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 36, FP: 87, Q: 28, Trinella: 93 and 39, Exacta: 420 and 180. Favourite: The King N I. Owner: Mr. Dinesh Kumar. K. Trainer: Warren Singh.

Jackpot: ₹5,071 (42 tkts.); Runner-up: 377 (242 tkts.); Treble (i): 522 (carried over); (ii): 423 (eight tkts.).