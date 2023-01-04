Milli, Time and Rue St Honore’ show out

January 04, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Milli, Time and Rue St Honore’ showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Market King (Sandesh), Great Guns (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Own Voice (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Walter (Ajinkya), In Contention (Shubham) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Superimpose (N.B. Kuldeep), Executive Decision (Ranjane) 53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Jamari (Kirtish), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 52 600/40. Moved freely. Dream Seller (Ajinkya), Aloysia (N.B. Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Ultimo (Ranjane), Ameerah (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Both moved level. Star Of Orion (V. Bunde) 56, 600/41. Easy. Mysterious Girl (rb) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Kamilah (V. Jodha) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Campaign (Shelar), Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Rue St Honore (Neeraj), Time (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved together freely.

1200m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-25, 600/43. Moved fluently. Milli (V. Bunde), Pyrrhus (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished five lenghts ahead. Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/44. Moved freely.

1400m: Sunrise (Umesh) 1-40, 600/43. Easy.