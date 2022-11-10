Mighty Zo and Macron please

BENGALURU:
November 10, 2022 17:29 IST

Mighty Zo and Macron pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 10).

Inner sand:

1000m: Golden Guest (R. Pradeep) 1-10, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Heavenly Light (rb), Vivaldo (rb) 45.5. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Silver Dew (rb) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Macron (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Mighty Zo (Girish) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Knight In Hooves (Adarsh) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Everyone Godfather (Girish), Ruling Dynasty (Ashok) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ripple N Storm (rb), Pneuma (S. Shareef) 1-39, (1,400-600) 53. They jumped out well. Max Mueller (Salman K) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Knotty Charmer (Nazerul), Knotty Challenger (S. Shareef) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished two lengths ahead. Prana (Girish), In Thy Light (Nazerul) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 53. They took a smart jump. Always Happy (Ashok), Nevada Gold (S. Shareef) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. They jumped out well and finished together.

Outer sand — Nov 9:

600m: Rainbow Dreamer (Ashok), Dynamic Force (Girish) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Montelena (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Anzac Pipernal (Qureshi), Art Gallery (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

