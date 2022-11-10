Races

Mighty Zo and Macron please

Mighty Zo and Macron pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 10).

Inner sand:

1000m: Golden Guest (R. Pradeep) 1-10, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Heavenly Light (rb), Vivaldo (rb) 45.5. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Silver Dew (rb) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Macron (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Mighty Zo (Girish) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Knight In Hooves (Adarsh) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Everyone Godfather (Girish), Ruling Dynasty (Ashok) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ripple N Storm (rb), Pneuma (S. Shareef) 1-39, (1,400-600) 53. They jumped out well. Max Mueller (Salman K) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Knotty Charmer (Nazerul), Knotty Challenger (S. Shareef) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished two lengths ahead. Prana (Girish), In Thy Light (Nazerul) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 53. They took a smart jump. Always Happy (Ashok), Nevada Gold (S. Shareef) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. They jumped out well and finished together.

Outer sand — Nov 9:

600m: Rainbow Dreamer (Ashok), Dynamic Force (Girish) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Montelena (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Anzac Pipernal (Qureshi), Art Gallery (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2022 5:31:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/mighty-zo-and-macron-please/article66120146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY