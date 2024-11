Midnight Express, Turn and Burn and Psychic Star catch the eye 

Midnight Express, Turn and Burn and Psychic Star caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 20) morning at Pune.

Sand track:

600m: Serrano (D.A. Naik) 42. Easy. Waikiki (D.A. Naik) 42. Easy.

800m: Miss American Pie (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Midnight Express (rb) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Turn And Burn (Parmar) 50, 600/38. Pleased. Psychic Star (Vivek G) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Pure (Kishore) 55, 600/41. Easy. Fighton (Parmar) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Medusa (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged. Mojito (Parmar) 51, 600/38. Worked well.

Track work at Mumbai (Nov. 20): 1000m: Come September (Zervan) 1-11, 600/41. Stretched. Alaricus (S.J. Sunil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pressed.

