ADVERTISEMENT

Mi Arion and Cellini show out

February 24, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Mi Arion and Cellini showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 24) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Hilma Klint (Mustkaim) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Fast Approach (Merchant) 1400/600m 55. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Celestial (Chouhan), Attaturk (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level. Eclairage (Neeraj), Encantamento (Antony Raj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Speak The Breed (Saba), Silver Braid (Antony Raj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knight Crusader (Antony Raj), Desert Classic (Hamir) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Willy Wonkaa (Saba) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Mi Arion (H. Gore), Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Flight On (Antony Raj) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Seeking Alpha (J. Chinoy) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US