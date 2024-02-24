Mi Arion and Cellini show out

February 24, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Mumbai

Mi Arion and Cellini showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 24) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Hilma Klint (Mustkaim) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Fast Approach (Merchant) 1400/600m 55. Easy.

1000m: Celestial (Chouhan), Attaturk (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level. Eclairage (Neeraj), Encantamento (Antony Raj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Speak The Breed (Saba), Silver Braid (Antony Raj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knight Crusader (Antony Raj), Desert Classic (Hamir) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Willy Wonkaa (Saba) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Mi Arion (H. Gore), Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Flight On (Antony Raj) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Seeking Alpha (J. Chinoy) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Easy.

