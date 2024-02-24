GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mi Arion and Cellini show out

February 24, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Mi Arion and Cellini showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 24) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Hilma Klint (Mustkaim) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Fast Approach (Merchant) 1400/600m 55. Easy.

1000m: Celestial (Chouhan), Attaturk (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level. Eclairage (Neeraj), Encantamento (Antony Raj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Speak The Breed (Saba), Silver Braid (Antony Raj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knight Crusader (Antony Raj), Desert Classic (Hamir) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Willy Wonkaa (Saba) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: Mi Arion (H. Gore), Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Flight On (Antony Raj) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Seeking Alpha (J. Chinoy) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Easy.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.