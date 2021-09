Mezcal, Grand Royal, Radical Review, and Andromeda Sky impress

CHENNAI:

24 September 2021 18:51 IST

Mezcal, Grand Royal, Radical Review and Andromeda Sky impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 24).

Outer sand: 600m: Majestic Wind (rb) 45.

1000m: Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600.46. Urged.

Inner sand: 600m: Demesthenes (rb) 42.5. Easy. Prophalady (Farid Ansari) 44.5. Rippling Waters (Farid Ansari) 41. In good Shape. Grand Royal (Farid Ansari) 34.5. Responded well to the urgings. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 41. Extended. Wonderful Era (Farid Ansari) 40. Eagle Prince (Farid Ansari) 39. Slightly urged. Fun Storm (rb) 39.5. Grey Twilight (S. Manohar) 42.5.

800m: Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47. Catalyst (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Roka (rb) 58, 600/44.5. Eased up. Dream Run (Muzaffar Alam), Pragmatic (rb) 55, 600/41. They were urged and the former finished three lengths in front. Star Ranking (rb) 57.5, 600/44. Easy. Country’s Genius (rb) 58, 600/44.5. Andromeda Sky (rb) 51.5, 600/37.5. Worked well. Icy River (Muzaffar Alam), Sprit Of Zion (C. Umesh) 56, 600/41. They finished together. My Kingdom (rb) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Divina (Yash Narredu) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Fort St. George (Shahar Babu) 56.5, 600/44. Easy. Ayur Shakti (rb) 55, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Queens Hall (C. Umesh), Velocity (Muzaffar Alam) 54, 600/41. Former was four lengths behind at the start, ended level. Beauregard (Azad Alam), Off Shore Breeze (Yash Narredu) 59, 600/44. They moved neck and neck. Arakara (Shahar Babu) 1-3, 600/48. Henrietta (Ishwar Singh) 59.5, 600/44. Extended. Cape Cod (Azfar Syeed) 56, 600/42.5. Pushed in the last part. Princess Sasha (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Extended. Chanakya (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/46. God’s Wish (Manikandan), Wisaka (Shahar Babu) 1-0.5, 600/46. They were easy. Vibrant Approach (J. Paswan) 55, 600/42. Handy. Nagada (P. Sai Kumar) 59, 600/46. Easy. Choir (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48.

1000m: Hope And Glory (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Blue Patent (Manikandan), a 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Arapaho (Shahar Babu), Undeniable (P. Sai Kumar) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/41. They worked well, former finished three lengths in front. Radical Review (Nikhil Naidu) 1-8.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Pleased. Royal Commander (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. War Emblem (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pushed. Ms Boss (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Unextended. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/43. Eased up. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/41. In good condition. Angel Heart (M. Bhaskar), Golden Marina (P. Sai Kumar) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. They moved attractively. Kings Show (Kuldeep Singh), Skylight (Azad Alam) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/41. They impressed. Spicy Star (rb) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. stretched out well. Mezcal (C. Umesh) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/39. In fine fettle.

1200m: Chapmans Square (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40.5. Easy. Far Car (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.

Noted on Thursday (Sept. 23): Outer sand: 600m: Wisaka (rb), God’s Wish (Manikandan) 43. They were urged and finished together. a 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (Manikandan), Blue Patent (rb) 46. Sovereignaire (rb) 45.5.

Inner sand: 600m: Cuban Pete (rb) 39.5. Handy.

800m: Ayur Shakti (Ishwar Singh) 56.5, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Mystical Magician (Nikhil Naidu) 39.5. Moved well, Tifosi (rb) 1-0, 600/47.5. Autumn Shower (Ramandeep), Artic Star (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-3, 600/47. Former better. Jericho (Ramandeep), Ocarina (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Honor (rb), 2-y-o Kingda Ka - Enaki) (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Vibrant Approach (J. Paswan) 58, 600/43. Easy. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star - She’s An Ace) (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Annie Oakley) (rb) 58, 600/41.5. They are in fine condition. Bring It On (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Ms Boss (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44.5. Eased up. Attica (Koshi Kumar) 1-8, 800/56, 600/44. Eased up. A- 2-y-o (David Livingston - Everybreakingwave) (rb), 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Sinai) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. They shaped well. A 2-y-o (Perfect Stride - Desert Conqueror) (Manikandan), Rajputanna (Shahar Babu) 1-14.5, 800/ 58.5, 600/45. They moved together.

1200m: Romantic Bay (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 800/ 57.5, 600/46. Eased up in the last part. Eagle Bluff (Koshi Kumar) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. In good shape. Apsara Star (Nikhil Naidu) 1-34, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.