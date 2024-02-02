ADVERTISEMENT

Mescalito, Rapidus, Helios and Nyx please

February 02, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mescalito, Rapidus, Helios and Nyx pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 2).

Inner sand:

1400m: Turkoman (rb) 1-39, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Makoto (Antony) 44. In fine nick. Amreli (Arvind K) 43.5. In fine condition.

1000m: Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Silver Strike (Surya), Carat Love (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. They moved well. Helios (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Nyx (Shreyas) 1=28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

1400m: Rapidus (F. Norton) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Shaped well. Mescalito (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US