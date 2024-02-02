Mescalito, Rapidus, Helios and Nyx please

February 02, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mescalito, Rapidus, Helios and Nyx pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 2).

Inner sand:

1400m: Turkoman (rb) 1-39, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Makoto (Antony) 44. In fine nick. Amreli (Arvind K) 43.5. In fine condition.

1000m: Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Silver Strike (Surya), Carat Love (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. They moved well. Helios (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Nyx (Shreyas) 1=28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

1400m: Rapidus (F. Norton) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Shaped well. Mescalito (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display.