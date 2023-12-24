ADVERTISEMENT

Mescalito, Amreli, Aldgate, Czar, Julio and Recardo excel

December 24, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - BENGALURU:

Mescalito, Amreli, Aldgate, Czar, Julio and Recardo excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 23).

Inner sand:

1200m: Ice Storm (rb), Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Latter showed out.

1600m: Pissarro (P. Trevor) 1-52, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Arod - Queen Latifa) (S. John), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Ark Royal) (Antony) 45. They finished together.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Ximena) (R. Pradeep), Macron (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Amreli (Arvind K) 1-15.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Westlake (Antony), Yannick (S. John) 1-14, 600/44.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Ricardo (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Last Wish (Vivek) 1-30, 1,0001-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Aldgate (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Del Aviz (P. Trevor) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Aldiva (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved well. Czar (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. A good display. Isabelle (rb), Greeley (Rozario) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Star Concept (Siddaraju) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Lady Godiva (Chandrashekar), My Visionary (Chetan K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Angeles (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Avicena (S. John) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Eased up. Mescalito (Shreyas), Vafadar (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Sincerity (Antony) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Julio (Aliyar) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

