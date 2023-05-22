HamberMenu
Meropi, Invincible, Vyasa, A Star Is Born and Stormy Ocean shine

May 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Meropi, Invincible, Vyasa, A Star Is Born and Stormy Ocean shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 22).

Meanwhile, the Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have postponed the War Hammer Million, scheduled to be run on May 21, to May 27 (Saturday).

Outer sand:

1000m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Spirit Of Love (R. Rradeep) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Meropi (Tejeshwar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 60/41.5. Moved attractively. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-32, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. River Of God (R. Pradeep), Dragon’s Gold (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former moved better and finished a length ahead. Balor (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. A Star Is Born (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine condition, note.

1400m: Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A pleasig display.

