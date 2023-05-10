Meropi, Aralina, Trevalius, Once You Go Black, Artemis Ignacia and Leopard Rock excel

May 10, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Meropi, Aralina, Trevalius, Once You Go Black, Artemis Ignacia and Leopard Rock excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 10).

Inner sand:

1000m: Fondness Of You (Kiran N), Appsara (Prabhakaran) 1-9.5, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sekhmet (rb), Jersey Legend (rb) 1-9, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sociable (Jagadeesh) 1-8.5, 600/41. In fine trim. Maybach (rb), Seaking The Stars (rb) 1-10, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Emeraldo (rb), Phoenix Surprise (rb) 1-8, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead. Disruptor (Shreyas) 1-9.5, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Kensington Court (Rozario) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Moved attractively. White Roses (Shreyas) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/39. A fine display.

1400m: A Star Is Born (Yash), Ashwa Magadheera (Kiran N) 1-41, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5, Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Ebotse (S. John), Aldiva (K. Nazil) 44.5. Former moved better and finished a length ahead. Magnus (Rayan), Bruce Almighty (rb) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sea Eagle (Arul) 43.5. Shaped well. Alcides Synergy (A. Imran), Pavarotti (Arul) 42.5. They moved impressively. Sea Lion (A. Imran) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Tiger Shark (Zervan), Rhapsody In Green (Likith) 1-16, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Four Wheel Drive (Ashok) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved well. Roman Spirit (Ashok), Treasure Chest (Tousif K) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Leopard Rock (Yash), Star Glory (Kiran N) 1-12, 600/42. Former showed out. Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Queenstown (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Felicia (K. Nazil), Angeles (S. John) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Champions Way (Yash), Fearless Joey (Rayan) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Crown Witness (Yash), Peyo (Prabhakaran) 1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Elveden (K. Nazil), Czar (S. John) 1-13, 600/44. Former moved better and finished a length ahead. Lionel (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Aralina (S. John) 1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Once You Go Black (rb) 1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently. Trevalius (rb) 1-13, 600/41.5. Impressed.

1200m: Jahzara (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Knight Defensor (Saqlain), Lone Ranger (Akram) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. August (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Meropi (P. Trevor), Harvestime (Tejeshwar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Former put up a pleasing display. Opus One (Rozario), Red Falcon (A. Ramu) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Excellent Ray (Kiran N), Long Lease (Yash) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Immortal Beauty (Kiran N), Burmese (Yash) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. True Faith (A. Imran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Venus (Likith), Eastern Sea (Zervan) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. Former finished well ahead. Crown Consort (Yash), Knight In Hooves (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved fluently.

1400m: Sassy (Shreyas), Double Scotch (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. A good display. Amazing Attraction (Shreyas), Tehani (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.