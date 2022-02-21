Menilly obliges in the Hyderabad Cup

February 21, 2022 18:57 IST

Trainer S.K. Sunderji’s Menilly, ridden by Santosh Raj N.R., won the Hyderabad Cup, the main event of Monday’s (Feb. 21) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain.

1. SAROORNAGAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o (Cat. II): ASHWA SHIRWAL (B.R. Kumar) 1, City Cruise (Nakhat Singh) 2, Dyanoosh (R. Ajinkya) 3 and Carnival Lady (B. Nikhil) 4. Not run: Sergeant Reckless and The Sensation. 4-1/2, 2 and Nose, 1m, 12.97s. ₹50 (w), 16, 23 and 21 (p). SHP: 47, THP: 72, SHW: 22 and 24, FP: 315, Q: 138, Tanala: 2,226. Favourite: Carnival Lady. Owner: Mrs. Anita Chauhan. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

2. MALVADO PLATE (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): N R I SUPERPOWER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Voice Of Dream (R. Ajinkya) 2, Bellagio (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Jack Daniel (Nakhat Singh) 4. 7, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m, 40.03s. ₹25 (w), 12, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 48, SHW: 15 and 15, FP: 101, Q: 61, Tanala: 162. Favourite: Bellagio. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

3. SAROORNAGAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): BANGOR ON DEE (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Desert Sultan (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Sweet Dancer (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Virangna (Afroz Khan) 4. Not run: Fame Forever, Good Day and Black Opal. Hd, 2 and 4-1/4. 1m, 13.46s. ₹34 (w), 12, 30 and 11 (p). SHP: 93, THP: 56, SHW: 15 and 52, FP: 793, Q: 475, Tanala: 2,901. Favourite: Sweet Dancer. Owners: Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur & Mr. Vazhparambil John Joseph. Trainer: L D’Silva.

4. AUXILLARY PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Maiden, 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GEORGIA PEACH (Akshay Kumar) 1, N R I Millennium (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Its On (D.S. Deora) 3 and Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 4. Not run: Stark. Nk, 1-1/4 and Nose. 1m, 13.01s. ₹27 (w), 14, 13 and 32 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 115, SHW: 15 and 18, FP: 97, Q: 49, Tanala: 1,004. Favourite: Georgia Peach. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Note: Soon after the start of the race, Truly Blessed (Md. Ismail up) refused to raise a gallop and did not participate.

5. DREAM GIRL PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): N R I GIFT (B.R. Kumar) 1, Dizizdtymtowin (B. Nikhil) 2, Good Tidings (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Inception (Rupal Singh) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 27.33s. ₹92 (w), 25, 168 and 14 (p). SHP: 359, THP: 62, SHW: 32 and 96, FP: 2,252, Q: 1,526, Tanala: 4,059. Favourite: Good Tidings. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

6. HYDERABAD CUP (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MENILLY (Santosh Raj) 1, Amyra (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Hashtag (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Beauty On Parade (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 11.02s. ₹26 (w), 15, 26 and 28 (p). SHP: 74, THP: 126, SHW: 22 and 31, FP: 192, Q: 111, Tanala: 3,934. Favourite: Menilly. Owners: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

7. AUXILLARY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m) Maiden, 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): FARRELL (R. Ajinkya) 1, Quality Warrior (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Ambitious Star (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Blast In Class (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2, Hd and 1/2. 1m, 12.32s. ₹30 (w), 14, 31 and 25 (p). SHP: 61, THP: 72, SHW: 21 and 61, FP: 315, Q: 195, Tanala: 1,159. Favourite: Farrell. Owner: Mr. Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

8. DREAM GIRL PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): ASHWA SULTAN (Mukesh Kumar) 1, N R I Ruby (Santosh Raj) 2, Story Teller (R.S. Jodha) 3 and That’s My Way (Surya Prakash) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 27.93s. ₹27 (w), 13, 50 and 46 (p). SHP: 110, THP: 124, SHW: 27 and 76, FP: 278, Q: 236, Tanala: 5,725. Favourite: Ashwa Sultan. Owner: Mrs. Anita Chauhan. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹10, 320 (54 tkts.) & 30%: 1,880 (127 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,618 (24 tkts.), (ii) 1,539 (24 tkts.), (iii) 303 (308 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 8, 396 (19 tkts.), (ii) 5,278 (13 tkts.).