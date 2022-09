Memorable Time, Tiger Returns, Siege Perilous and Elite Agent shine

September 26, 2022 17:52 IST

Memorable Time, Tiger Returns, Siege Perilous and Elite Agent shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 26)

Inner sand:

600m: Gold Gray (P. Siddaraju) 40. Worked well.

1000m: Tactical Command (S. John) 1-9.5, 600/39. Impressed. Del Mar (Saqlain) 1-7, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1200m: Harmonia (Rayan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Port Of Beauty (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Tiger Returns (Antony), Debonair (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Elite Agent (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1400m: Memorable Time (Jagadeesh) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Eased up.