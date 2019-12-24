Races

Memorable Memories shines

Mumbai: Memorable Memories shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec.24) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Smart Choice (Merchant) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Stick To The Plan (V.Jodha), Chephirah (Nicky Mackay) 52, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Makhtoob (V.Jodha) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Titanium (C.S.Jodha), Multibagger (V.Jodha) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/o Alita (Nicky Mackay), Dibaba (S.J.Sunil) 55, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Sasakwa (Kharadi) 54, 600/41. Shaped well. Storm Breaker (Kamble) 53.5, 600/38. Moved well. Warrior Clan (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Revelator (Nicky Mackay), Gold Medalist (V.Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Sacred Roman (Roche), Eagleinthesky (Kharadi) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Romanesque (Neeraj), Walk The Talk (David Egan) 1-23, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior.

1400m: Memorable Memories (Sandesh), Seniority (Neeraj) 1-36.5, 1200/1-21.5, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Vulcan (Baria), Tasawwur (Santosh) 1-41, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

