Megasthenes wins feature event

Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah’s Megasthenes (Yash astride) won the Queen Elizabeth Commemoration Trophy, the feature event of the races on Thursday, in a record time of 1m, 22.24s. R. Karthik trains the winner. Jockey C. Umesh scored a treble on the day.

1. MALAYSIA CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & above, rated 20 to 45: SPRIT OF ZION (Umesh) 1, Supreme Commander (Nakhat Singh) 2, Amazing Kitten (Yash) 3 and Best Of Luck (B. Nikhil) 4. 2-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m, 12.34s. ₹10 (w), 6, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 30, Q: 20, Tla: 103. Favourite: Sprit Of Zion. Owners: Mr. Harisharan Devgan & Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. MALAYSIA CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & above, rated 20 to 45: RED HOT JET (Umesh) 1, Steve Mcqueen (Zervan) 2, Phoebe Buffay (Md. Asif Khan) 3 and Eyes Of Falcon (Yash) 4. Not run: Splendid Splasher. 3-3/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 12.26s. ₹17 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 67, Q: 31, Tla: 309. Favourite: Steve Mcqueen. Owners: Mr. K.K. Belliappa & Mr. C.R. Balakumar. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. SINGAPORE CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: OCTAVIAN (Yash) 1, Pacific Dunes (Zervan) 2, Queen Of Clubs (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Star Ranking (Md. Asif Khan) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 36.50s. ₹19 (w), 7, 12 and 7 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 37, Q: 17, Tla: 139. Favourite: Camila. Owners: Mr. B. Deepak Rai, Mr. Prem Menon, Mr. A.V.M. Shanmugam & Mr. S. Ramachandran. Trainer: Sebastain.

4. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CUP (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: STAR GUITAR (Umesh) 1, Glorious Land (A.M. Alam) 2, Rush More (S. Shareef) 3 and Star Fling (Iltaf Hussain) 4. 3, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 58.29s. ₹15 (w), 17, 29 and 9 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 43, Q: 18, Tla: 152. Favourite: Olympicduel. Owner: Mr. C.R. Balakumar. Trainer: Fazal -Ul- Rehman.

5. QUEEN ELIZABETH COMMEMORATION TROPHY (1,400m), rated 80 & above: MEGASTHENES (Yash) 1, The Champ (Azfar Syeed) 2, Glorious Destiny (Umesh) 3 and Tudor Treasure (S. Shareef) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/2 and shd. 1m, 22.24s (record time). ₹10 (w), 7, 25 and 44(p), SHP: 57, FP: 71, Q: 92, Tla: 623. Favourite: Megasthenes. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

6. THAILAND CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: ROYAL COMMANDER (Nakhat Singh) 1, Trending Princess (Zervan) 2, Agnes (Umesh) 3 and Baden Baden (Yash) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and lnk. 1m, 25.14s. ₹32 (w), 8, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 147, Q: 52, Tla: 501. Favourite: Marcous. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

Jkt: 8,154 (four tkts.), Runner-up: 368 (38 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,436 (eight tkts.), Tr (i): 170 (62 tkts.), (ii): 299 (45 tkts.).