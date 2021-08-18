18 August 2021 00:43 IST

CHENNAI: Megasthenes, who is in fine nick, may score in the Madras Race Club Cup (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Wednesday (Aug. 18).

Wednesday races are part of the Udhagamandalam 2021 season which were cancelled.

1. MY KINDA GIRL HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 00 to 25, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Beauregard (8) Yash Narredu 60, 2. Lady Zeen (9) C. Brisson 60, 3. Romantic Bay (1) P. Vikram 60, 4. Pink Pearl (7) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 5. Alwaysastar (10) P. Sai Kumar 59, 6. Daiyamondo (6) Surya Prakash 59, 7. Kings Pride (3) Shahzad Alam 58.5, 8. Glorious Nissy (5) Janardhan P 58, 9. Driftwood Pacific (2) R. Manish 56 and 10. Arazinger (4) Rayan Ahmed 51.

1. PINK PEARL, 2. BEAUREGARD, 3. ALWAYSASTAR

2. RESILIENT HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45, 3.00: 1. Incredible Star (1) P. Vikram 60, 2. Off Shore Breeze (8) Yash Narredu 59.5, 3. Beauteous Maximus (2) B.R. Kumar 58.5, 4. Skylight (10) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 5. Bohemian Grandeur (7) Nakhat Singh 58, 6. Palsy Walsy (4) Azfar Syeed 57.5, 7. Star Fling (6) C. Brisson 57, 8. Royal Pearl (9) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 9. Priceless Treasure (3) Shyam Kumar 56 and 10. Dr Feelgood (5) R. Manish 53.

1. ROYAL PEARL, 2. BOHEMIAN GRANDEUR, 3. BEAUTEOUS MAXIMUS

3. AUGUST HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 3.30: 1. Branka (2) R. Rupesh 60.5, 2. Race For The Stars (6) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 3. Big Treasure (5) M. Bhaskar 58.5, 4. Majestic Charmer (9) Yash Narredu 58.5, 5. Mr Kool (7) Nikhil Naidu 58.5, 6. Annexed (4) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 7. Carnoustie (8) Dhanu Singh 52.5, 8. Moment Of Life (-) (-) 52.5, 9. Stern Maiden (1) Ayaz Khan 52 and 10. Flash Star (3) R. Manish 50.

1. RACE FOR THE STARS, 2. MR KOOL, 3. ANNEXED

4. INDEPENDENCE CUP (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 4.00: 1. Masterpiece (8) Akshay Kumar 56, 2. Royal Eminence (7) B.R. Kumar 56, 3. Bright Light (6) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 4. Fashion Of Stars (5) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 5. First Empress (10) Rajendra Singh 54.5, 6. Glorious Symphony (2) Yash Narredu 54.5, 7. Lady Royal (4) Nikhil Naidu 54.5, 8. Soul Mate (1) Shahar Babu 54.5, 9. Star Of Texas (3) Azfar Syeed 54.5 and 10. Subjucate (9) Kuldeep Singh 54.5.

1. GLORIOUS SYMPHONY, 2. LADY ROYAL, 3. FASHION STAR

5. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (1,200m), rated 80 & above 4.30: 1. Megasthenes (7) P. Sai Kumar 62, 2. Glorious Destiny (5) Farhan Alam 57.5, 3. Nayadeep (3) Kuldeep Singh 56, 4. Mzilikazi (6) Zervan 54.5, 5. King T’Chala (9) Yash Narredu 54, 6. Priceless Ruler (1) Nakhat Singh 53.5, 7. Chief Of Command (10) B.R. Kumar 53, 8. Royal Currency (8) C. Brisson 53, 9. Classic Remark (4) A. Ayaz Khan 52.5 and 10. Angelino (2) Dhanu Singh 52.

1. MEGASTHENES, 2. MZILIKAZI, 3. CHIEF OF COMMAND

6. STAR MARKER HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5.00: 1. Glorious Trust (3) Nikhil Naidu 60, 2. Dont Dilly Dally (5) B.R. Kumar 58, 3. Royal Commander (1) Nakhat Singh 57, 4. Angel Heart (2) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 5. Renegade (6) Yash Narredu 55.5, 6. Emelda (10) C. Brisson 54, 7. Katahdin (9) Shahar Babu 52.5, 8. Pense’e (8) Neeraj 52.5, 9. Red Hot Jet (7) Kuldeep Singh 52.5 and 10. Dominant (4) A. Ayaz Khan 51.

1. PENSE’E, 2. EMELDA, 3. RENEGADE

7. STAR MAKER HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5.30: 1. Shalem (1) Nikhil Naidu 60, 2. Rippling Waters (8) Farid Ansari 59, 3. Trending Princess (5) Koshi Kumar 58.5, 4. Star Ranking (9) Surya Prakash 57, 5. Desert Force (7) Azfar Syeed 56.5, 6. Manzoni (10) Neeraj 56.5, 7. Kings Show (6) Kuldeep Singh 56, 8. Otus (2) B.R. Kumar 55.5, 9. Pirate’s Love (3) Zervan 55.5 and 10. Queens Hall (4) P. Sai Kumar 55.

1. TRENDING PRINCESS, 2. PIRATE’S LOVE, 3. MANZONI

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.