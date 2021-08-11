Megasthenes, Pirate’s Love and Queens Hall please

Megasthenes, Pirate’s Love and Queens Hall pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 11).

Inner sand: 600m: Supreme Excelsior (rb) 45. Daiyamondo (K. Lakhan) 43. Urged.

800m: Queens Hall (Shahar Babu) 56, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Nymeria (rb) 59, 600/45. Sprit Of Zion (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Magic Air (Koshi Kumar), Sentosa (Azfar Syeed) 1-1, 600/46.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Renegade (rb), Azeria (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ruthbedaar (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Moresco (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46, Handy. A 2-y-o (Planetaire-Just Julie) (Nikhil Naidu) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Shaped well.

1200m: Artistryy (rb), Princess Sasha (rb) 1-34, (1,200-600) 42. They were eased up. Breaking Bounds (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 37.5. Eased up.

Outer sand: 800m: Celeritas (rb), Texas Rose (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Former finished three lengths in front. Pirate’s Love (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

1000m: Sirona (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Worked well.

Mock race (1200m): Megasthenes (M. Bhaskar), Chief Of Command (Rajendra Singh), War Chieftain (P. Vikram), Reign Of Terror (Kuldeep Singh), Proposed (Shahar Babu), Roman Senator (P. Sai Kumar), Beauteous Maximus (Shyam Kumar) and Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari). 7, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.50s.

Wonder Blaze (P. Sai Kumar), Kasi Masi (A. Ayaz Khan), Moment Of Life (Kuldeep Singh) and My Passion (K. Lakhan). 3, 2-3/4 and dist. 1m,18.15s. My Passion who was slowly off trailed the field.

Noted on Aug. 10 — outer sand: 800m: Henrietta (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Decisive (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.

Inner sand: 800m: Rhiannon (Azfar Syeed) 1-0.5, 600/45. Shaped well.

1200m: Trending Princess (Azfar Syeed) 1-28, 1000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. In fine condition.