Megasthenes claims the Stewards Cup

Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah’s Megasthenes (P. Sai Kumar up) won the Stewards Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (April 15). R. Ramanathan trains the winner.

1. SALUTE THE STAR HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: SUPREME EXCELSIOR (Nakhat Singh) 1, Off Shore Breeze (B.R. Kumar), 2, Chaitanya (Surya Prakash) 3 and Welcome Winner (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Not run: Kasi Masi. Nk, 1-1/2 and lnk. 1m, 30.75s. Owner: Mr. Ramanathan AL. Trainer: N. Rupa.

2. SALUTE THE STAR HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: OTUS (B.R. Kumar) 1, Majestic Wind (Nakhat Singh) 2, Wise Don (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and God’s Wish (Shahar Babu) 4. Not run: Amendment and Welcome Chakkaram. 4-1/4, 2 and 7-1/4. 1m, 28.68s. Owner: Mr. C. Gnanavel. Trainer: N. Rupa.

3. CHAMP FOREVER HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 40 to 65: LORDSHIP (A. Imran Khan) 1, Star Elegant (Surya Prakash) 2, Cotton Hall (P. Koushik) and Booms Lang (R. Manish) Dead heat 3. Not run: Radical Review. 1-1/4, 1 and dht. 1m, 21.74s. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. CRIMSON PRINCESS PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o only (Terms): AKIDO (Nakhat Singh) 1, Knight Envied (A. Imran Khan) 2, Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 3 and Race For The Stars (B.R. Kumar) 4. 1/2, 6-1/2 and shd. 1m, 14.63s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

5. STEWARDS CUP (1,200m), rated 80 & above: MEGASTHENES (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Royal Currency (Brisson) 2, Glorious Destiny (B.R. Kumar) 3 and King T’Chala (P. Koushik) 4. 1-3/4, 3 and nose. 1m 14.39s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. RECORD BREAKER HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: STRONG BREEZE (Brisson) 1, Bolivia (Iltaf Hussain) 2, Golden Streak (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Star Fling (A. Imran Khan) 4. 1/2, 8-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 16.55s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.