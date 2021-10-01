Medora, Flaming Lamborgini and In It To Win It please

Pune:

01 October 2021 17:30 IST

Medora, Flaming Lamborgini and In It To Win It pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 1) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Commandment (T.S. Jodha), St. Andrews (P. Shinde) 39. They ended level. Cellini (T.S. Jodha), Aegon (P. Shinde) 40. Pair level. Zafiro (rb) 42. Easy. Hilad (rb), Sharareh (rb) 40.5. Both were easy. Indian Crown (rb) 39.5. Moved freely.

800m: Enlighted (T.S. Jodha) 54.5, 600/38.5. Good. Thunderclap (Santosh) 53, 600/40. Urged. Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Empower (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 54.5, 600/39.5. They ended level. Unclaimed Treasure (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Theodora (Kirtish) 53.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Euphoric (Baria), Windermere (Santosh) 52, 600/39. They were pushed and the former finished a length in front. Grand Architect (T.S. Jodha), Winter (P. Shinde) 54, 600/40. Former better. Colossal (V.Jodha), Own Voice (A. Prakash) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Honourable Eyes (Mansoor), Princess Of Naples (Shelar) 53, 600/39. They moved freely. Royal Crown (Ayyar), Indian Princess (rb) 55, 600/40. Both were level. In It To Win It (Santosh), Beejay (Baria) 50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Tigrio (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Irrepressible (Mosin), Chamonix (app) 1-9, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Sunrise (Shelar), Minx (Mosin) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former easily finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Cherished (Kaviraj), Kinnara (Mosin) 1-24, 600/42. Pair moved freely. Emerald (Kaviraj), Seasons Greetings (Mosin) 1-21.5, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Bold Legend (app) 1-23, 600/39. Moved freely. Lord Byron (Kirtish) 1-23, 600/39. Moved fluently. Medora (Kirtish), Monarchy (Kaviraj) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily made up three lengths and finished level. Note the former.

1400m: The Bawaji (Kaviraj), Revolution (Kirtish) 1-39, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

Gate practice — race track: 1200m: Endeavour (Shelar), Market King (V. Jodha), Multistarrer (Raghuveer), Live By Night (Ranjane), Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) Starscript (Santosh), Celestia (P. Vinod) and Take It Easy (Nazil) 1-9, 600/35. Won by: 6L, 3-1/2, 5-3/4. Endeavour moved impressively.

Second gate practice — race track: 1600m: Multiencrypted (P. Dhebe), Maplewood (V. Jodha), One Wish (S.J. Sunil), Agostino Carracci (K. Kadam), Chopin (Kirtish), Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha), Time (Parmar), Royal Castle (Aniket), Camille (Kaviraj), Souza (Mosin), Fairmont (Nazil) and El Patron (Shelar) 1-40, 600/38. Won by: 1-1/4, 1, 2-1/4. First three names were impressive.

Third gate practice — race track: 1600m: Queen O’ War (Parmar), Giant Star (Peter), Royal Alamdaar (Kaviraj), Wellington (Baria), Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha), Willy Wonkaa (Akshay), Philanthropist (V. Jodha), Patriots Day (Aniket), Sergio (Rupesh), Camden Town (Shelar) and Botero (Mosin) 1-41, 600/36. Won by: 4L, 6-1/2, 1-1/4. Queen O’ War excelled.