Mazal Tov and Synthesis excel

June 19, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mazal Tov and Synthesis excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 19).

Inner sand:

1200m: Mazal Tov (P. Trevor) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/37.5. Retains form.

Outer sand:

600m: Felix (rb) 46. Moved on the bit. Call Me (rb) shaped well.

1000m: Synthesis (Yash) 1-9.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Mary’s Boy Child (rb), Diamond Gold (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Former showed out. Gimmler (rb) 1-11.5, 600/45. Worked well. Kay Star (rb), I Want It All (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand — June 18:

600m: Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 44.5. Easy. I Want It All (rb), Vinamrao (rb) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Solemn Moment (C. Umesh) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Gandolfini (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Starkova (C. Umesh) 1-13.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Miso (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Pushed.

1200m: Knotty Challenger (G. Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Vivaldo (Mudassar) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Miracle Mary (Abhay S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Zaza (N.S. Parmar), Exuma (Dhebe) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former moved better. Prana (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Clockwise (P.S. Chouhan), Elizabeth Regina (Sai Kumar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Trevelius (Hindu S) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved attractively. Fast Rain (N.S. Parmar) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Golden Glow (Akshay K) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. Fighton (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-40, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former showed out.

1600m: Fire Power (Shreyas) 1-55, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved fluently. Rasputin (Saqlain) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Maintains form. Big Red (Akshay K) 1-56, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,0001-14, 600/46. In fine nick. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-55, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A fine display. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. An excellent display.

