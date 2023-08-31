Mazal Tov and Knight Defensor impress

August 31, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Mazal Tov and Knight Defensor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Aug 31).

Inner sand:

1200m: Forseti (G. Vivek) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Silver Swift (Jagadeesh) 1-23, (1,200 - 600) 38.5. Eased up.

1400m: Fortunatus (rb) 1-35.5, (1,400 - 600) 52.5. Easy.

Outer sand:

600m: Forest Flame (Shreyas S) 46. Easy. The Whisperquietly (Ramesh K), The Grey Geranium (M. Naveen) 44. Pair level.

1000m: English Bay (Tousif), Ultimate Ruler (D. Patel) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Mazal Tov (S. John) 1-9.5, 600/40. An excellent display. La Reina (Hindu S) 1-17, 600/45.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Treasure Chest (Ashok K), Roman Spirit (Inayat) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Siege Perilous (Hindu S) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Regal Aristocracy (Hindu S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Knight Defensor (Hindu S) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/ 43. Moved attractively.

