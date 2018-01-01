Masquerade claims the South India Oaks

more-in

Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H. Deboo’s Masquerade (Srinath up) clinched the South India Oaks, the feature event of the races held here on Monday (Jan 1). P. Shroff trains the winner. Jockey Umesh rode his way to three wins.

The results:

1. NEW YEAR CUP (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Sentosa (Umesh) 1, Lady’s Secret (Akshay Kumar) 2, Blue Jasmine (Saddam) 3 and Cleona (Brisson) 4. Hd, shd and 5-3/4. 1m, 1.58s. ₹44 (w), 22 and 8 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 102, Q: 29, Tla: 1,331. Favourite: Lady’s Secret. Owners: Mr. V. Sathish Kumar, Mr. C.R. Bala Kumar & Mr. K. Vittal. Trainer: A. Malick.

2. PEACE AREA PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: Maharaj’s Will (Vaibhav) 1, Boogie Woogie (Umesh) 2, Orlando Baby (Brisson) 3 and Scarlet Of Hope (Zulquar) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m, 8.09s. ₹13 (w), 10, 11 and 9 (p) , SHP: 14, FP: 69, Q: 16, Tla: 338. Favourite: Maharaj’s Will. Owners: Mr. R.R. Prasad, Mr. M. Pushparaj, Mr. P. Noble Roy & Mrs. N. Bright Mascrenhas. Trainer: Karthik.

3. PEACE AREA PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: Dhanwaan (Umesh) 1, Rapid Advance (Srinath) 2, Crystal Monarch (Farhan) 3 and My Dream Boat (Kalyan) 4. Not run: Rafaele. 2, 5 and 4-3/4. 1m, 7.72s. ₹8 (w), 6, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 9, Q: 8, Tla: 152. Favourite: Dhanwaan. Owners: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani, Mr. N. Sridhar, Mrs. Shabeena Imran & Mr. Huma Malick. Trainer: H. Malick.

4. THEKKADY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: Country Music (Jagadeesh) 1, As Good As Gold (Akshay Kumar) 2, Noble Tune (K.V. Baskar) 3 and Fast Car (Vaibhav) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and nk. 1m, 13.61s. ₹28 (w), 10, 8 and 50 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 142, Q: 84, Tla: 5,392. Favourite: Fast Car. Owner: M/s. Country Stud Farms LLP. Trainer: Mohan.

5. S.A.A. ANNAMALAI CHETTIAR GOLD CUP (1,400m), rated 80 & above: Sea Fairey (Trevor) 1, Pablito (Irvan) 2, Spirit And Truth (Jagadeesh) 3 and Glorious Hymn (Brisson) 4. 2-3/4, 2 and 1. 1m, 26.49s. ₹6 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 51, FP: 154, Q: 63, Tla: 669. Favourite: Sea Fairey. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Attaollahi.

6. SOUTH INDIA OAKS (2,400m), 4-y-o only (Terms): Masquerade (Stormy River-Fabulousday) Srinath 1, Athena (Multidimensional-Amore Mio) Trevor 2, Take Five (Excellent Art-Pandora) Sweeney 3 and Concept Win (Win Legend-Conceptual) John 4. 4, 3-1/2 and 3-14/. 2m, 37.50s. ₹6 (w), 8 and 8 (p), SHP: 9, FP: 10, Q: 15, Tla: 77. Favourite: Masquerade. Owners: Mr & Mrs. Mehernosh H. Deboo. Trainer: Shroff.

7. GOVERNOR’S CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65: Imperial Treasure (Hesnain) 1, Hunting Pleasure (John) 2, Firebrand (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Excellent Phoenix ( Umesh) 4. 1-1/2, nose and 4-1/4. 1m, 54.51s. ₹78 (w), 21, 8 and 9 (p), SHP: 8, FP: 385, Q: 144, Tla: 1,967. Favourite: Hunting Pleasure. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Foley.

8. THEKKADY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: Be My Sunshine (Umesh) 1, Country’s King (Saddam) 2, Queen Of Clubs (Vaibhav) 3 and Good Fortune (Brisson) 4. 4-1/2, 1-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 13.42s. ₹25 (w), 7, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 167, Q: 47, Tla: 503. Favourite: Free Speech. Owner: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani. Trainer: H. Malick.

Jackpot: ₹1,02,252 (two tkts.), Runner-up: ₹3,371 (26 tkts.), Mini jackpot: ₹19,824 (carried over), Treble: (i): ₹597 (42 tkts.), (ii): ₹890 (67 tkts.).