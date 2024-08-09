 Masato, Go For The Moon, Golden Light and Light The World excel

Masato, Go For The Moon, Golden Light and Light The World excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 9).

Inner sand:

600m: Mehra (Arvind) 40.5. Note.

Outer sand:

600m: Shamrock (Shinde) 45. In fine nick. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Moved on the bit. 1000m: Bold Act (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Saigon (Koshi K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Moved well. Masato (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/41. An eye-catching display. Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Pleased. Go For The Moon (Neeraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Light Fantastic (Neeraj), Vivaldi (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. My Visionary (Chetan K), Lady Godiva (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. A notable pair.

1400m: Light The World (Neeraj), Lavish Lady (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Aarini (rb) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Dramatic (rb) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56. Shaped well. Klimt (rb), Desert Goddess (Neeraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Tesorino (P. Mani) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 54. In fine condition.

