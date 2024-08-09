ADVERTISEMENT

 Masato, Go For The Moon, Golden Light and Light The World excel

Updated - August 09, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 07:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Masato, Go For The Moon, Golden Light and Light The World excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 9).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Mehra (Arvind) 40.5. Note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Shamrock (Shinde) 45. In fine nick. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Moved on the bit. 1000m: Bold Act (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Saigon (Koshi K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Moved well. Masato (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/41. An eye-catching display. Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Pleased. Go For The Moon (Neeraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Light Fantastic (Neeraj), Vivaldi (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. My Visionary (Chetan K), Lady Godiva (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. A notable pair.

1400m: Light The World (Neeraj), Lavish Lady (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Aarini (rb) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Dramatic (rb) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56. Shaped well. Klimt (rb), Desert Goddess (Neeraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Tesorino (P. Mani) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 54. In fine condition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US